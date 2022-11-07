MWCConnection Preseason Basketball Awards

It’s finally here.

Basketball season is among us with nine Mountain West teams tipping off their seasons tonight in the official start of the college basketball regular season.

The team at MWCConnection got together to give our thoughts on the upcoming season. Staff members cast their votes on preseason power rankings, all-preseason team, top-10 players, and other preseason awards.

We’ve got a lot to get to, so here are the MWCConnection team’s thoughts on this Mountain West basketball season:

Preseason Power Rankings

San Diego State Wyoming Boise State Colorado State New Mexico UNLV Fresno State Utah State Nevada San Jose State Air Force

Notes: San Diego State received seven first-place votes, with Wyoming earning three.

Preseason All-MW Team

First Team

Guard: Matt Bradley

Guard: Hunter Maldonado

Guard: Jaelen House

Forward: Graham Ike

Forward: Nathan Mensah

Second Team

Guard: Isaiah Stevens

Guard: Darrion Trammel

Guard: Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Forward: Tyson Degenhart

Forward: Keshad Johnson

Honorable Mentions: Marcus Shavers, Trey Anderson, Taylor Funk

Preseason Awards

Player of the Year: Graham Ike

Defensive Player of the Year: Nathan Mensah

Freshman of the Year: Joseph Hunter

Newcomer of the Year: Darrion Trammel

Sixth Man of the Year: Jake Kyman

Coach of the Year: Jeff Linder

Best Offense: New Mexico

Best Defense: San Diego State

Best Bench: Wyoming

Top 10 Players

Matt Bradley Graham Ike Hunter Maldonado Isaiah Stevens Jamal Mashburn Jr, Jaelen House Tyson Degenhart Darrion Trammel Marcus Shavers Nathan Mensah

Disclaimer: There are a lot of great players in the conference and only so many spots. Arguments can be made for many guys to be mentioned or on one of these spots. There will always be snubs. Always. The goal is that every player on this list is deserving, even if not every worthy player ended up making our lists.

Let us know your thoughts on how our team voted comments section or on social media. Are we too high on a team or snubbing one? Were there any players who you felt got snubbed? Are there any players who could be an all-conference player by year’s end?