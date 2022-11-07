 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MWCConnection Preseason Basketball Awards

The 2022-23 Mountain West Basketball season begins tonight. Our team got together to pick the order of finish and give out some preseason accolades.

By Alex_A_Wright
/ new
San Diego State v Boise State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

It’s finally here.

Basketball season is among us with nine Mountain West teams tipping off their seasons tonight in the official start of the college basketball regular season.

The team at MWCConnection got together to give our thoughts on the upcoming season. Staff members cast their votes on preseason power rankings, all-preseason team, top-10 players, and other preseason awards.

We’ve got a lot to get to, so here are the MWCConnection team’s thoughts on this Mountain West basketball season:

Preseason Power Rankings

  1. San Diego State
  2. Wyoming
  3. Boise State
  4. Colorado State
  5. New Mexico
  6. UNLV
  7. Fresno State
  8. Utah State
  9. Nevada
  10. San Jose State
  11. Air Force

Notes: San Diego State received seven first-place votes, with Wyoming earning three.

Preseason All-MW Team

First Team

Guard: Matt Bradley

Guard: Hunter Maldonado

Guard: Jaelen House

Forward: Graham Ike

Forward: Nathan Mensah

Second Team

Guard: Isaiah Stevens

Guard: Darrion Trammel

Guard: Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Forward: Tyson Degenhart

Forward: Keshad Johnson

Honorable Mentions: Marcus Shavers, Trey Anderson, Taylor Funk

Preseason Awards

Player of the Year: Graham Ike

Defensive Player of the Year: Nathan Mensah

Freshman of the Year: Joseph Hunter

Newcomer of the Year: Darrion Trammel

Sixth Man of the Year: Jake Kyman

Coach of the Year: Jeff Linder

Best Offense: New Mexico

Best Defense: San Diego State

Best Bench: Wyoming

Top 10 Players

  1. Matt Bradley
  2. Graham Ike
  3. Hunter Maldonado
  4. Isaiah Stevens
  5. Jamal Mashburn Jr,
  6. Jaelen House
  7. Tyson Degenhart
  8. Darrion Trammel
  9. Marcus Shavers
  10. Nathan Mensah

Disclaimer: There are a lot of great players in the conference and only so many spots. Arguments can be made for many guys to be mentioned or on one of these spots. There will always be snubs. Always. The goal is that every player on this list is deserving, even if not every worthy player ended up making our lists.

Let us know your thoughts on how our team voted comments section or on social media. Are we too high on a team or snubbing one? Were there any players who you felt got snubbed? Are there any players who could be an all-conference player by year’s end?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...