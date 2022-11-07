MWCConnection Preseason Basketball Awards

It’s finally here.
Basketball season is among us with nine Mountain West teams tipping off their seasons tonight in the official start of the college basketball regular season.
The team at MWCConnection got together to give our thoughts on the upcoming season. Staff members cast their votes on preseason power rankings, all-preseason team, top-10 players, and other preseason awards.
We’ve got a lot to get to, so here are the MWCConnection team’s thoughts on this Mountain West basketball season:
Preseason Power Rankings
- San Diego State
- Wyoming
- Boise State
- Colorado State
- New Mexico
- UNLV
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- Nevada
- San Jose State
- Air Force
Notes: San Diego State received seven first-place votes, with Wyoming earning three.
Preseason All-MW Team
First Team
Guard: Matt Bradley
Guard: Hunter Maldonado
Guard: Jaelen House
Forward: Graham Ike
Forward: Nathan Mensah
Second Team
Guard: Isaiah Stevens
Guard: Darrion Trammel
Guard: Jamal Mashburn Jr.
Forward: Tyson Degenhart
Forward: Keshad Johnson
Honorable Mentions: Marcus Shavers, Trey Anderson, Taylor Funk
Preseason Awards
Player of the Year: Graham Ike
Defensive Player of the Year: Nathan Mensah
Freshman of the Year: Joseph Hunter
Newcomer of the Year: Darrion Trammel
Sixth Man of the Year: Jake Kyman
Coach of the Year: Jeff Linder
Best Offense: New Mexico
Best Defense: San Diego State
Best Bench: Wyoming
Top 10 Players
- Matt Bradley
- Graham Ike
- Hunter Maldonado
- Isaiah Stevens
- Jamal Mashburn Jr,
- Jaelen House
- Tyson Degenhart
- Darrion Trammel
- Marcus Shavers
- Nathan Mensah
Disclaimer: There are a lot of great players in the conference and only so many spots. Arguments can be made for many guys to be mentioned or on one of these spots. There will always be snubs. Always. The goal is that every player on this list is deserving, even if not every worthy player ended up making our lists.
Let us know your thoughts on how our team voted comments section or on social media. Are we too high on a team or snubbing one? Were there any players who you felt got snubbed? Are there any players who could be an all-conference player by year’s end?
Loading comments...