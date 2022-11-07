Power Rankings: Week 10. Bulldogs rising, some treading water, others are drowning.

We are back at it. Another week of games, another week of Mountain West teams disappointing, and now another week of rankings. Teams are distancing themselves from one another with each passing week. Through it all, the MWCConnection Power Rankings are back for another week. Let us know what you like and what you don’t. Feel free to drop your own rankings in the comments section.

1) Boise State

There was some thought about dropping the Broncos in the rankings this week, but ultimately, there was no chance (obviously). They played a close game that came down to the last minute against a tough team (although not necessarily a good team). The offense continues to look good, and is adding new layers every week. The Boise State defense had a night to forget but deserves the benefit of the doubt, at least for another week. As of now, they are still undefeated in conference play, and thus, they are the top team. On the other hand, the second-best team isn’t too far behind them.

2) Fresno State

The Bulldogs got some consideration for the top spot this week, but they settle in at #2, jumping two teams. They are healthy and are looking like the team most people thought they would be entering the season. If they keep this up, the rest of the conference should take note, as they may be the toughest team to play over the last month of the season. Once again Fresno State showed why they should be considered the favorites to win the west division.

3) Wyoming

Slow and steady is winning the race for the Cowboys. They just continue to win, even if it isn’t always pretty. Each week they find new ways to win, which makes them difficult to plan against but also makes it difficult for them to play consistently. With all that being said, they are the clear second best team in the conference and need to keep things going before their matchup with Boise State. They are taking care of business in their division and will not be an easy game, no matter who they are playing.

4) San Jose State

The Spartans played yet another game that went down to the wire. They are not winning in a convincing fashion, but they are winning. They were able to come away with a victory and remain tied for the division lead. San Jose State seems to have found a winning formula, even if it’s not the smoothest of paths to victory. Like so many other teams in the conference this season, they are a talented but flawed team.

5) Air Force

The Falcons looked like they were heading towards another defeat during the first half of the Army game. But then whatever was said or done during halftime worked wonders and they dominated the second half of their rivalry game, winning the CIC trophy and becoming bowl eligible. Air Force has been an interesting team, going undefeated in their non-conference slate but losing three games against division foes. This spot seems right for them.

6) San Diego State

After a heartbreaking loss last week, the Aztecs found a way to win this week. Their offense still struggled to put up points, but it was enough for a victory. The strength of the team is their defense and that was the case this past weekend as well, stifling the opposition and prevailing in a close game. They appear to be on their way to a bowl game, even if they won’t win the division. However, that is better than the alternative.

7) Utah State

The Aggies emerged from their bye week showing some energy as they continue to beat up on the bottom of the conference. It’s still been a disappointing season for Utah State. However, they have not given up on the season when they easily could have, which is a big credit to them. They could play spoiler over the last month of the season.

8) UNLV

There was a fair amount of excitement for the Rebels as they came out of the bye week a bit healthier, getting some key players back. Ultimately, that proved not to make much of a difference this past week, as UNLV still struggled to put up points and still looked like a shadow of who they were in the first half of the season. They are in danger of missing a bowl game after appearing to be a lock the first month of the season.

9) Colorado State

The Rams continue to plod along and at this point, their primary goal should be to get to the end of the season and regroup. They have had more flashes on offense, which shows some promise. The defense has been sneaky productive as of late and it may bode well for them for the future. Overall, Colorado State is playing more competitively and it has shown growth from the start of the season.

10) New Mexico

The Lobos offense continues to be a glaring issue. Coming off a bye week, there were not many noticeable differences in the results department. Although they did score a touchdown, so that is a slight improvement. The defense is doing its job, despite seeing so much time on the field. For the second year in a row, New Mexico has seen a promising start to the season wiped out by a disastrous middle stretch of the season. It is becoming less likely they can turn it around and salvage the season.

11) Hawaii

Hawaii ran into a hot team, and the score reflected that. Gone were the moral victories of the past few weeks, they got flat-out destroyed. Have the players hit a wall from all the losses? Was it just a matter of a very good team beating a very bad team? We will see.

12) Nevada

The Wolf Pack showed some signs of life this week, taking San Jose State down to the wire. Establishing a passing game was a nice sign of development and the hope is that they can continue to improve over the last month of the season. Unfortunately, Nevada is still in danger of going winless in conference play this season. But it doesn’t look like they are going down without a fight.