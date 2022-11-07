Mountaintop View 11-7-22. CIC trophy, Broncos lose, Aztecs & Bulldogs win, Ike Injured, Spartans soccer

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
Falcons win rivalry trophy.
After a sluggish first half, Air Force was able to make some brilliant halftime adjustments and took over the game on both sides of the ball in the third quarter. Brad Roberts was dependable and kept the ball moving, as he crossed the 1000-yard mark for the season. Haaziq Daniels produced plenty of big plays with his legs and his arm. The Commander-In-Chief Trophy returns to the Falcons.
Broncos battle, come up just short against Cougars.
In the last contest between these two teams for the foreseeable future, it was one for the ages. The score was back and forth all game long, and a number of scores came on close, highly contested plays that even replays couldn’t find conclusive. The Broncos offense was steady and effective, but the passing defense was exposed in the second half by the Cougars deep passes and screen game. Boise State remains undefeated in conference play, but lost 3 of 4 OOC games this season.
Aztecs edge Rebels, take the lead in bowl race.
It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win. It’s been a season of ups and downs for San Diego State, but this one was an up. After blowing a lead to Fresno State last game, the Aztecs found a way to keep the UNLV offense at bay this weekend. Winning cures all and for one week, all is right.
Bulldogs obliterate Hawaii.
Hawaii was just what Fresno State needed to find their offensive rhythm once again. If this is how Fresno State plays this season, they look dangerous. With Jake Haaner back at the helm, the offense was firing on all cylinders against the struggling Rainbow Warriors. With a month left in the regular season, the rest of the Mountain West should be put on notice.
Ike injured.
Source: Wyoming's Graham Ike will miss an extended period of time due to a lower leg injury. Averaged 19.5 PPG and 9.6 RPG last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 4, 2022
Significant Mountain West News.
Spartans Soccer Champs
⚔️ CHAMPIONS ⚔️#AtThePEAK | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/KOV6j0wFuT— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 6, 2022
On the horizon:
- From yesterday: Game recaps from: San Jose State, San Diego State, Hawaii
- Later today: Players of the Week: Week 10
- Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup with the latest news, offers, and commitments. Plus, November Team Recruiting Rankings
- Later today: Power Rankings: Week 10
- Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 10
- Coming Tuesday: Reacts Questions: Week 11
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The chances each MWC coach returns next season.
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 10
Loading comments...