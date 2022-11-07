Mountaintop View 11-7-22. CIC trophy, Broncos lose, Aztecs & Bulldogs win, Ike Injured, Spartans soccer

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

After a sluggish first half, Air Force was able to make some brilliant halftime adjustments and took over the game on both sides of the ball in the third quarter. Brad Roberts was dependable and kept the ball moving, as he crossed the 1000-yard mark for the season. Haaziq Daniels produced plenty of big plays with his legs and his arm. The Commander-In-Chief Trophy returns to the Falcons.

In the last contest between these two teams for the foreseeable future, it was one for the ages. The score was back and forth all game long, and a number of scores came on close, highly contested plays that even replays couldn’t find conclusive. The Broncos offense was steady and effective, but the passing defense was exposed in the second half by the Cougars deep passes and screen game. Boise State remains undefeated in conference play, but lost 3 of 4 OOC games this season.

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win. It’s been a season of ups and downs for San Diego State, but this one was an up. After blowing a lead to Fresno State last game, the Aztecs found a way to keep the UNLV offense at bay this weekend. Winning cures all and for one week, all is right.

Hawaii was just what Fresno State needed to find their offensive rhythm once again. If this is how Fresno State plays this season, they look dangerous. With Jake Haaner back at the helm, the offense was firing on all cylinders against the struggling Rainbow Warriors. With a month left in the regular season, the rest of the Mountain West should be put on notice.

Ike injured.

Source: Wyoming's Graham Ike will miss an extended period of time due to a lower leg injury. Averaged 19.5 PPG and 9.6 RPG last season.



Significant Mountain West News. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 4, 2022

Spartans Soccer Champs

