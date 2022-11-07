MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-7-22. November Team Recruiting Rankings and more.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

As can be seen below, there was the usual slew of new offers (junior college and the class of 2024 continue to be sprinkled in), a handful of visitors, a new commitment and a few decommittments (‘tis the season). This week, Boise State had a big visitor weekend, Nevada lost and gained commitments, while Hawaii lost two verbal pledges. There was no true standout, but the Broncos seemed to be the most active and potentially set themselves up well with this class. They take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Nevada: 5

Boise State : 4

: 4 Colorado State: 4

San Diego State: 4

Hawaii: 3

New Mexico: 2

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 57

Visit Recap

RB Isaiah Carlson (Boise State)

“The visits went great, I loved the atmosphere of the game. A lot of people showed up and the team played great. Talking to the coaches was great. I had two conversations. One with Deontrae Cooper, the director of player personnel, and one with the running backs coach, Coach KB. Both thanked me for coming out and said to enjoy the experience. I could see myself helping their high-powered uptempo offense, There run game was strong in the game against Colorado State. I could see myself adding to it. Within the next couple of weeks, I will be taking visits to a couple of PAC \-12 schools.”

QB Jake Schakel (Boise State)

“The visit went amazing, the highlights were definitely just seeing the atmosphere of the crowd and seeing a fully packed stadium, and they were rowdy all game. Got to talk to Coach Avalos, Bhonapha, Poppinga, and Cooper and they were all just checking in asking how my seasons going. If I went to Boise State, I feel I would fit in well with the offense, the type that fits my play style. It’s more of a balanced, multiple offense, and they run a lot of the same concepts that I would already know. I’m interested to see who their new hire is for OC/QB coach. I’m done with visits for this fall season as of now. I’m looking at visits this spring for Junior day visits. I will probably be back at Boise and I know I’ll be going to Colorado State at some point too.”

WR Jackson Grier (Boise State)

“By far, the highlight of the weekend for me was getting to talk to the coaches and future teammates again. It’s truly special how much of a family it is over there in Boise. Everyone, including the fans, were welcoming. I can’t wait to start my college career there.”

OL Carson Rasmussen (Boise State)

The Boise State official visit exceeded my expectations. They did a really good job, and It was great to be around the guys and the coaches. The game day atmosphere is always crazy at Boise State. It was great to have a chance to connect with the players, coaches, and other recruits. They see me at either guard or tackle.”

2024 WR/DB Jeremiah Bernard (San Jose State)

“It was a great experience. The whole program has a good vibe and lots to love about it. They have a really great coaching staff and you can tell they really care about the players. I got to speak to Coach Carter personally and he gave some great advice on academics and what to expect. Another thing I like is all the different programs they have to set you up for success outside of football. All in all, it was a great visit and I definitely consider the school to be an option.

Commitment Spotlight

November Team Recruiting Rankings

The rankings are taking shape as we get closer to the stretch run. At this time, there is enough data to know how classes are shaping up, with some team even close to filling up all of their spots in this year’s class. At this point, the rankings are telling more of a story than they were previously. However, they didn’t really change from last month. Here are the October rankings for those who like to compare month to month.

1) San Diego State

2) Boise State

3) Colorado State

4) Nevada

5) Fresno State

6) Utah State

7) San Jose State

8) Hawaii

9) UNLV

10) Wyoming

11) Air Force

12) New Mexico

Tiers

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State

Tier 2: Nevada, Fresno State

Tier 3: Utah State State, San Jose State, Hawaii

Tier 4: UNLV, Wyoming, Air Force

Tier 5: New Mexico

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

2024 ATH Adam Mohammed was offered by Colorado State

DB Justin Johnson was offered by Fresno State

JUCO WR Tim Grear was offered by Fresno State

JUCO OL Kyle Scott was offered by Fresno State

2024 WR/DB Devin Green was offered by Fresno State

DL Sua Lefotu was offered by Hawaii

WR Ben Scolari was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL Kyle Stanback was offered by Nevada

JUCO DE Elijah O’Neal was offered by Nevada and SJSU

JUCO OL Mana Taimani was offered by UNLV

JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery was offered by Utah State

DB Ian Bell was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

LB Wyatt Milkovic visited Boise State

WR Jackson Grier visited Boise State

OL Carson Rasmussen visited Boise State

TE Matt Wagner visited Boise State

WR Jaxson Lavender visited Boise State

2024 WR/DB Jeremiah Bernard visited San Jose State

Commits

OL RJ Esmon committed to Nevada

Decommits

OL Josiah Timoteo decommitted from Hawaii

JUCO DE Kylen Armstead decommitted from Hawaii

DB Khai Taylor decommitted from Nevada

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.