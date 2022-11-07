Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Ten

The weekend is over, and the championship picture is slowly becoming clearer. There were a number of players worth highlighting, but the following are our players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Haener made it look easy against an overmatched Hawaii squad. Haener carved the Rainbow Warrior defense up. He finished the game completing 24 of 29 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week

Hunter Reynolds (Utah State)

The Aggies senior safety had a huge game finishing with ten tackles and recovering two fumbles. Utah State was able to get back in the win column with a 27-10 victory over New Mexico State.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephen Kotsanlee (Utah State)

The Aggie punter had a big day, constantly forcing New Mexico into poor field position. Kotsanlee had six punts, averaging nearly 45 yards per punt.

Freshman of the Week

Taylen Green (Boise State)

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Broncos, but Boise State fans should feel really good about the future of their program. Green was poised in the pocket and in control for the majority of the game.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.