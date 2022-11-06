Hawaii bulldozed by the Bulldogs in 55-13 loss

Hawaii traveled to the San Joaquin Valley to take on Fresno State as decided underdogs. In recent weeks, Hawaii has bucked the projections from Vegas and played opponents closer than anticipated. Not this time. Hawaii lost 55-13 to the Jake Haener-led Fresno State Bulldogs, completely dominated from beginning to end in what might be the most discouraging loss of the season.

Quarterback Brayden Schager led Hawaii’s opening drive into Fresno State territory, but the typically reliable kicker Matthew Shipley missed the 48-yard field goal. Fresno State’s offense took over, led by star quarterback Jake Haener. Haener had missed an entire month of action due to an ankle injury prior to returning last week against San Diego State. Fresno State’s initial drive concluded with an Abraham Montano field goal. 3-0 Bulldogs.

The onslaught kicked off on the following drive. Brayden Schager threw a pick-six, to former Hawaii cornerback Cameron Lockridge of all people. The football gods have been cruel this fall. 10-0 Bulldogs.

From there, the dam broke. The next seven Hawaii drives on offense resulted in 0 points. Fresno State? Their next seven offensive drives resulted in six touchdowns and one field goal. In the early 4th quarter, Hawaii trailed 55-0. Goodness. Fresno State took pity on Hawaii and ran the ball over and over and the Bulldogs still dominated. Hawaii’s gas meter officially read empty.

Hawaii did tack on two garbage touchdowns. A 13-play, 75-yard drive concluded with a Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei 1-yard touchdown, and then Brayden Schager found wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala for a 4-yard touchdown.

Fresno State won 55-13, keeping the path clear for a Mountain West Championship game berth. Hawaii is now 2-8 (1-4) and frankly, no offense (no pun intended), the team looks like they’ve checked out. This is the fourth 30+ point blowout the Rainbow Warriors have endured in 2022.

There is nothing I can say to comfort Hawaii football fans. This season has been brutal, hat tip to the fans that actually stuck with the team for that beat down. The 2022 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are precisely what they appeared to be on paper in the preseason: a roster ravaged by the transfer portal being coached by an inexperienced coaching staff.

This season is lost. Signing day is a little under two months away.

Hawaii will return to Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium to take on Utah State next Saturday. Game starts at 6 p.m. Hawaii Time on Spectrum Sports.