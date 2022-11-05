Week 10: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, November 5th

Air Force vs Army (9:30 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS New Mexico vs Utah State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports UNLV vs San Diego State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports BYU vs Boise State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2 Colorado State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: NBCS Bay Area Hawaii vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Air Force/Army: -6.5 Air Force, O/U: 40

New Mexico/Utah State: -14.5 Utah State, O/U: 43.5

UNLV/San Diego State: -6 San Diego State, O/U 49

BYU/Boise State: -7.5, O/U: 55.5

Colorado State/San Jose State: -24 San Jose State, O/U: 45

Hawaii/Fresno State: -24.5 Fresno State, O/U: 62

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Air Force: Can they regroup to beat a rival and win the CIC trophy?

New Mexico: Will they show any signs of life after their bye week?

Utah State: Can the Aggies get a needed win against a struggling team?

UNLV: Will their offense be more productive now that they are healthier?

San Diego State: How will their defense compete against a dynamic offense?

Boise State: How will their pass defense withstand the best offense they’ve seen all season?

Colorado State: Can the Rams play spoiler over the final month of the season?

San Jose State: Will the Spartans be able to get off to a fast start in their quest to win the division?

Hawaii: Can Hawaii keep up its strong play against a better opponent?

Fresno State: Can the Bulldogs shake off the rust and build off last week’s win?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 66% Air Force (2 votes)

33% Army (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 10% New Mexico (1 vote)

90% Utah State (9 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? UNLV

San Diego State vote view results 8% UNLV (1 vote)

91% San Diego State (11 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? BYU

Boise State vote view results 15% BYU (2 votes)

84% Boise State (11 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Colorado State

San Jose State vote view results 9% Colorado State (1 vote)

90% San Jose State (10 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Hawaii

Fresno State vote view results 16% Hawaii (2 votes)

83% Fresno State (10 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

