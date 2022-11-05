Week 10: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Saturday, November 5th
Air Force vs Army (9:30 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS
New Mexico vs Utah State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
UNLV vs San Diego State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
BYU vs Boise State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2
Colorado State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: NBCS Bay Area
Hawaii vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Air Force/Army: -6.5 Air Force, O/U: 40
New Mexico/Utah State: -14.5 Utah State, O/U: 43.5
UNLV/San Diego State: -6 San Diego State, O/U 49
BYU/Boise State: -7.5, O/U: 55.5
Colorado State/San Jose State: -24 San Jose State, O/U: 45
Hawaii/Fresno State: -24.5 Fresno State, O/U: 62
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Game Previews:
- Air Force
- New Mexico
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Boise State
- Colorado State
- San Jose State
- Hawaii
- Fresno State
What to Watch For:
- Air Force: Can they regroup to beat a rival and win the CIC trophy?
- New Mexico: Will they show any signs of life after their bye week?
- Utah State: Can the Aggies get a needed win against a struggling team?
- UNLV: Will their offense be more productive now that they are healthier?
- San Diego State: How will their defense compete against a dynamic offense?
- Boise State: How will their pass defense withstand the best offense they’ve seen all season?
- Colorado State: Can the Rams play spoiler over the final month of the season?
- San Jose State: Will the Spartans be able to get off to a fast start in their quest to win the division?
- Hawaii: Can Hawaii keep up its strong play against a better opponent?
- Fresno State: Can the Bulldogs shake off the rust and build off last week’s win?
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Air Force
-
33%
Army
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
10%
New Mexico
-
90%
Utah State
Poll
Who will win?
-
8%
UNLV
-
91%
San Diego State
Poll
Who will win?
-
15%
BYU
-
84%
Boise State
Poll
Who will win?
-
9%
Colorado State
-
90%
San Jose State
Poll
Who will win?
-
16%
Hawaii
-
83%
Fresno State
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
Loading comments...