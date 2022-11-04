Mountaintop View 11-4-22

We head into the first weekend of November and the intersection of several sports. The links continue as we fill you in on news and items around the conference and close with a thought on what really matters. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

Read what Cougar Insider has to say and their predictions on Saturday’s game.

Once down as 4th on the QB depth chart and making the move to Safety on defense, Mayden talks about the whirlwind that not only has him as the starting QB but putting in consistent solid efforts behind center. Another solid effort will be needed if the Aztecs want to keep their faint division title hopes alive.

Former Ram garners NFL award for October

MW Basketball News

The MW favorite overcame a slow start to win going away in their exhibition against NAIA San Diego Christian. Read how the game went and who stood out as the Aztecs gear up for their season with very high expectations.

With many new faces since the last time they took the floor, the Broncos found a way to get all the key returnees plus the new faces into action in their exhibition. Read who stood out as the team tries to figure out what combinations to play starting with their season opener next week.

MW Soccer Championship News

A deflection that went in was the only score needed as the Cowboys held off San Diego State in semifinal action.

After no scores in regular time action, it took the MW Newcomer of the Year Bente Pernot rising to the occasion in the final penalty kick phase to send the Spartans into the championship match to be held tomorrow.

Just because....

The greatest respect you can get in sports… pic.twitter.com/GS0C7d2mKC — Inky Johnson (@inkyjohnson) November 3, 2022

On the Horizon:

