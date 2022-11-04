 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 11-4-22

Stay to the end to listen from a former player on what people will remember long after the final whistle!

By RudyEspino
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Creighton vs San Diego State

We head into the first weekend of November and the intersection of several sports. The links continue as we fill you in on news and items around the conference and close with a thought on what really matters. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

Does BYU have puncher’s chance against Boise State?

Read what Cougar Insider has to say and their predictions on Saturday’s game.

Aztecs’ Jalen Mayden enjoying his return to quarterback

Once down as 4th on the QB depth chart and making the move to Safety on defense, Mayden talks about the whirlwind that not only has him as the starting QB but putting in consistent solid efforts behind center. Another solid effort will be needed if the Aztecs want to keep their faint division title hopes alive.

Former Ram garners NFL award for October

MW Basketball News

Aztecs overcome slow start to rout San Diego Christian in exhibition

The MW favorite overcame a slow start to win going away in their exhibition against NAIA San Diego Christian. Read how the game went and who stood out as the Aztecs gear up for their season with very high expectations.

Boise State men’s basketball rolls past Carroll College in first exhibition game

With many new faces since the last time they took the floor, the Broncos found a way to get all the key returnees plus the new faces into action in their exhibition. Read who stood out as the team tries to figure out what combinations to play starting with their season opener next week.

MW Soccer Championship News

Top-Seeded Wyoming Advances to Title Match of MW Women’s Soccer Championship

A deflection that went in was the only score needed as the Cowboys held off San Diego State in semifinal action.

Spartans survive in PKs, advance to 2022 MW Soccer Title Match

After no scores in regular time action, it took the MW Newcomer of the Year Bente Pernot rising to the occasion in the final penalty kick phase to send the Spartans into the championship match to be held tomorrow.

Just because....

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Week Ten Fan Guide

Later Today: Air Force-Army, the Battle for the CIC

Tomorrow: Week 10: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...