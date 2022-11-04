Week Ten Fan Guide

Week nine saw the championship race narrow down to four or five teams with a realistic chance to make the conference championship game. This weekend features another slate of important games. More teams will likely be eliminated from the championship race. Let’s take a look at what we can expect this weekend.

Teams eliminated from contention and removed from the fan guide: New Mexico, Air Force, Nevada

Teams that could be eliminated this weekend: Hawaii, Colorado State

Boise State

vs. BYU

The Broncos have a rivalry game this weekend against BYU. For many fans, a win against the Cougars is on the same level as winning the conference championship. This week, Bronco fans should be pulling for New Mexico over Utah State. Personally, I also think fans should be pulling for Colorado State over San Jose State. It would make the path to hosting the conference championship much easier.

Colorado State

@ San Jose State

The Rams are technically still alive. They would need to lose out and need Wyoming and Boise State to fall apart. The Rams need New Mexico to beat Utah State this weekend. A loss this weekend would eliminate the Rams.

Utah State

vs. New Mexico

Utah State is technically still alive regardless of what happens this weekend, but a loss to the Lobos would all but end their championship and bowl hopes.

Wyoming

Bye

The Cowboys have a bye this weekend. One thing Boise State and Wyoming have in common is their feelings toward BYU. They should be rooting for the Broncos this weekend. They would also benefit from Utah State losing.

Fresno State

vs. Hawaii

The Bulldogs kept their championship hopes alive after a crazy comeback victory over the Aztecs. The Bulldogs should have no problem with Hawaii this weekend. They should be pulling for Colorado State over San Jose State. They should also pull for San Diego State to beat UNLV, since they already have the tiebreaker over the Aztecs.

Hawaii

@ Fresno State

The Rainbow Warriors would be eliminated with a loss to Fresno State this weekend. However, this team has looked much more competitive in recent weeks. Hawaii needs UNLV to beat San Diego State and Colorado State to beat San Jose State.

San Jose State

vs. Colorado State

The Spartans remain tied with the Bulldogs for the top spot in the West. The loss to Fresno State continues to haunt the Spartans. They will be favorites in each of their remaining games, but they need the Bulldogs to drop a game. They are pulling for Hawaii and UNLV this weekend.

San Diego State

vs. UNLV

The Aztecs still have a shot, but it is slim at best. They need to win and hope that Fresno State drops two games along the way. The Aztecs will be pulling for Hawaii and Colorado State this weekend.

UNLV

@ San Diego State

The Rebels are still in the championship conversation despite having two losses in league play. They need to win out and have the Spartans drop two games along the way. They will be pulling for Hawaii and Colorado State this weekend.

Which games will you be watching this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.