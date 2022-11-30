Bowl Predictions: Week 13. The final edition of the 2022 season.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: San Jose State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
I made some changes after news broke Monday. I orginally put UNLV in, but took them out when it was reported they would decline a bowl game if offered. Now, the AD said they will accept a bowl bid, so I put them back in. Also, it was reported SDSU would go to the Hawaii bowl so I put them in there. I forgot the Arizona Bowl gets the pick after LA and G-Rate, so moving Wyoming there as the 3rd best team (although the bowl may not want them). I shuffled around the other teams in the pecking order to reflect that.
Zach
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
Rudy
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
Nittany Falcon
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
