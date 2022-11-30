Bowl Predictions: Week 13. The final edition of the 2022 season.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV

I made some changes after news broke Monday. I orginally put UNLV in, but took them out when it was reported they would decline a bowl game if offered. Now, the AD said they will accept a bowl bid, so I put them back in. Also, it was reported SDSU would go to the Hawaii bowl so I put them in there. I forgot the Arizona Bowl gets the pick after LA and G-Rate, so moving Wyoming there as the 3rd best team (although the bowl may not want them). I shuffled around the other teams in the pecking order to reflect that.

Zach

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV

Nittany Falcon

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV