Mountaintop View 11-30-22. MWC teams, MWC awards, Lobos QB, Special teams, Rankings

By MikeWittmann
Air Force V UNLV Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s hump day, and the Mountain West championship game is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

All-Mountain West Teams.

The all-conference teams were released by the Mountain West yesterday. The usual suspects appear on the lists, although some tough calls were made at running back, tight end, offensive line, linebacker, and defensive back for one reason or another. Between the first and second teams, there did not seem to be too many snubs. Who did you agree or not agree with?

Mountain West Awards

Lobos improvements start at QB.

Averaging 8.5 points per game in MWC games, it’s no surprise New Mexico lost all eight games. A big part of that is quarterback play. The Lobos have played a ton of QBs over Coach Gonzales’ three seasons. Some have had success, but it’s either been short-lived or hampered by injuries. A new OC has to be hired and they will want to establish their own system and the QB has to fit that. UNM has two QB commits coming in, so the cupboard won’t be bare, but it does have to be properly utilized.

Top Special Teams Coaches

Aztecs in MBB Polls.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: The MWC could never replicate a NY6 Bowl run
  • Later today: Bowl Projections: Week 13
  • Coming Thursday: Stats Corner
  • Coming Thursday: Boise State and Fresno State previews.
  • Coming Friday: Reacts Results (Championship Week)
  • Coming Friday: Who will win the Mountain West Championship? (MWCConnection team weighs in).

