Mountaintop View 11-30-22. MWC teams, MWC awards, Lobos QB, Special teams, Rankings

It’s hump day, and the Mountain West championship game is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

The all-conference teams were released by the Mountain West yesterday. The usual suspects appear on the lists, although some tough calls were made at running back, tight end, offensive line, linebacker, and defensive back for one reason or another. Between the first and second teams, there did not seem to be too many snubs. Who did you agree or not agree with?

Mountain West Awards

#



Brad Roberts, @AF_Football



⚡️ 3️⃣rd in the nation with 1,612 rushing yards

⚡️ 5️⃣th in the nation with 134.3 rushing yards/game

⚡️ 1️⃣0️⃣th in the nation with 15 rushing TDs#AtThePEAK | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/Xp5f9qHNJr — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2022

#



Viliami Fehoko, @SanJoseStateFB



⚔️ Leads MW and ranks sixth nationally with 18.5 TFLs

⚔️ Tied for second in the MW with nine sacks#AtThePEAK | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/ssA04FEBK8 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2022

# ⁠

⁠

Jack Browning, @AztecFB

⁠

‣ Tied for 4️⃣th nationally with 28 punts inside the 20⁠

‣ 6️⃣th in the nation in net punting (42.7 yards)⁠

‣ 17-of-21 on FGs & 28-of-28 on PATs⁠

⁠#AtThePEAK | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/272IIMM4OG — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2022

#



Taylen Green, @BroncoSportsFB



Ranks fourth among FBS freshmen with 12 passing TDs

1,730 passing yards ranks sixth in the MW

Rushed for 437 yards and eight TDs#AtThePEAK | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/72Xs27GeQ9 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2022

#



Andy Avalos, @BroncoSportsFB



First Boise State HC to earn the honor

One of just six FBS teams with perfect conference record#AtThePEAK | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/48egHbd22I — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 29, 2022

Averaging 8.5 points per game in MWC games, it’s no surprise New Mexico lost all eight games. A big part of that is quarterback play. The Lobos have played a ton of QBs over Coach Gonzales’ three seasons. Some have had success, but it’s either been short-lived or hampered by injuries. A new OC has to be hired and they will want to establish their own system and the QB has to fit that. UNM has two QB commits coming in, so the cupboard won’t be bare, but it does have to be properly utilized.

Top Special Teams Coaches

Aztecs in MBB Polls.

Checking in at No. 2⃣4⃣ in both polls this week.



: https://t.co/lD4xRgIHEI#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/FqQrEvsj1n — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 28, 2022

On the horizon: