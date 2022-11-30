UNLV Basketball Update: Runnin’ Rebels Continue to Win in the Early Season

Saturday Nov. 12th vs Incarnate Word -

Score: 88-63, Rebels

Leading scorer: G Keshon Gilbert (23 points)

Tuesday Nov. 15th vs Dayton -

Score: 60-52, Rebels

Leading Scorer: G Elijah Harkness (24 points)

Friday Nov. 19th vs High Point -

Score: 78-68, Rebels

Leading Scorers: C David Muoka (12 points), G Elijah Harkness (15 points), G Luis Rodriguez (12 points), G Keshon Gilbert (11 points). This was a good team win.

Monday Nov. 21st vs Southern IL -

Score: 56-49, Rebels

Leading Scorers: G Elijah Harkness (16 points), G Luis Rodriguez (14 points), G Keshon Gilbert (18 points)

Wednesday Nov. 23rd vs Minnesota -

Score: 71-62, Rebels

Leading Scorers: G Keshon Gilbert (17 points), G Luis Rodriguez (15 points and 9 Rebounds), G Elijah Harkness (16 points).

Saturday Nov. 26th vs Life Pacific -

Score: 126-54, Rebels

Leading Scorer: Karl Jones (20 points and 12 rebounds)

Next Game:

The Runnin’ Rebels play next against the University San Diego Toreros in San Diego at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. This will be the Rebels first road game not in a tournament. The game is on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM PST.

