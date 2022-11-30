UNLV Basketball Update: Runnin’ Rebels Continue to Win in the Early Season

Saturday Nov. 12th vs Incarnate Word -
- Score: 88-63, Rebels
- Leading scorer: G Keshon Gilbert (23 points)
Tuesday Nov. 15th vs Dayton -
- Score: 60-52, Rebels
- Leading Scorer: G Elijah Harkness (24 points)
Friday Nov. 19th vs High Point -
- Score: 78-68, Rebels
- Leading Scorers: C David Muoka (12 points), G Elijah Harkness (15 points), G Luis Rodriguez (12 points), G Keshon Gilbert (11 points). This was a good team win.
Monday Nov. 21st vs Southern IL -
- Score: 56-49, Rebels
- Leading Scorers: G Elijah Harkness (16 points), G Luis Rodriguez (14 points), G Keshon Gilbert (18 points)
Wednesday Nov. 23rd vs Minnesota -
- Score: 71-62, Rebels
- Leading Scorers: G Keshon Gilbert (17 points), G Luis Rodriguez (15 points and 9 Rebounds), G Elijah Harkness (16 points).
Saturday Nov. 26th vs Life Pacific -
- Score: 126-54, Rebels
- Leading Scorer: Karl Jones (20 points and 12 rebounds)
Next Game:
The Runnin’ Rebels play next against the University San Diego Toreros in San Diego at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. This will be the Rebels first road game not in a tournament. The game is on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM PST.
