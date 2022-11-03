A Recharged UNLV Team Looks Ahead Towards San Diego State

Preview

Coach Marcus Arroyo is getting his men ready for their game in San Diego after their bye-week.

Coach Arroyo said, “We spent the last week, our bye week, really trying to get healthy and recharge our batteries.”

This “recharge” is helping players like, QB Doug Brumfield, RB Aidan Robbins, and others to get healthy for the rest of the season. Brumfield has not played since getting hurt in the first quarter at San Jose State. Robbins got banged up the next week in the home game against Air Force.

Each team is 4-4 going into this matchup. San Diego State, however, is coming off a heartbreaking loss against Fresno State where they lost with just a few seconds left. Being back at home this week they could be better prepared for a battle.

The Rebels are looking to bounce back after the weeks of getting blown out. Over the last three weeks before the bye they were out-scored, 126-35. With Brumfield hopefully being back this weekend, they are poised to score more points with their best playmaker getting the ball. And if Robbins is back this week as well, it could be an explosive offense in San Diego for the Rebels.

The Rebel Defense has had one weakness this year... the run game. They have given up multiple 100+ yard games to opposing RBs. However, San Diego State RBs in the past few weeks have not gone over 75 yards rushing. UNLV will be able to focus on stopping the pass attack because the run game for the Aztecs is average at best.

UNLV will be 6-point underdog in this game, but expect them to put up a fight against SDSU.

Betting Odds

Game

Line: UNLV +6

UNLV Spread: +100

UNLV ML: +215

O/U: 47

Over: -110

Under: -110

First Half

Line: UNLV +3.5

UNLV Spread: -105

UNLV ML: +180

O/U: 23.5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Gametime

This game will be at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Saturday, November 5th at 4:00 PM PDT, 7:00 PM EST.

