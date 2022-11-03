 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-3-22

San Diego State to the Pac-12?, Boise State-BYU series is coming to an end, why is the MWC struggling in football and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Hawaii at San Diego State Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Canzano: Pac-12 and San Diego State in a dance

It’s always realignment rumors season. Is San Diego State poised to join the Pac-12? Parties are in “ongoing communication” according to John Canzano.

Big 12-bound BYU, Mountain West-leading Boise State lament end of intense, heated series

Boise State and BYU started an annual series in 2012 that lasted a decade. Brigham Young’s departure for the Big 12 will be ending the series for the foreseeable future. The Broncos kickoff at 5 pm MT on Saturday on FS2, possibly FS1 (World Series coverage is complicating things).

Pack notes: K Brandon Talton slated to return next game; MW’s longest bowl streak snapped

Nevada football has been through a nightmare 2022. Bowl eligibility is officially out of reach, but coach Ken Wilson said that at least star kicker Brandon Talton will be returning. The Wolf Pack hope to get others back after the bye.

Air Force guard Isaac Cochran nominated for Burlsworth Trophy, which honors top walk-on

Title gives it away: Air Force offensive lineman Isaac Cochran has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. The Falcons will be playing on big CBS this Saturday against Army, looking to find some positives after the loss to Boise State essentially ended their Mountain Division title hopes.

Why is the MWC struggling in football? Chris Murray has answers

Fresno’s Cam Lockridge is set to face his old teammates

Falcons are wearing all white vs. Army

Next Up In Mountain West Football

