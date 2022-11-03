Mountaintop View 11-3-22

It’s always realignment rumors season. Is San Diego State poised to join the Pac-12? Parties are in “ongoing communication” according to John Canzano.

Boise State and BYU started an annual series in 2012 that lasted a decade. Brigham Young’s departure for the Big 12 will be ending the series for the foreseeable future. The Broncos kickoff at 5 pm MT on Saturday on FS2, possibly FS1 (World Series coverage is complicating things).

Nevada football has been through a nightmare 2022. Bowl eligibility is officially out of reach, but coach Ken Wilson said that at least star kicker Brandon Talton will be returning. The Wolf Pack hope to get others back after the bye.

Title gives it away: Air Force offensive lineman Isaac Cochran has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. The Falcons will be playing on big CBS this Saturday against Army, looking to find some positives after the loss to Boise State essentially ended their Mountain Division title hopes.

Why is the MWC struggling in football? Chris Murray has answers

The Mountain West is 1-15 against Power 5 opponents, 10-24 against FBS teams out of conference and lost three times to FCS foes.



The Mountain West is 1-15 against Power 5 opponents, 10-24 against FBS teams out of conference and lost three times to FCS foes. I dug into the one thing that has caused one of the worst seasons in MW football history.

Fresno's Cam Lockridge is set to face his old teammates

Rainbow Warriors will see a familiar face on Saturday as former Hawaii cornerback Cameron Lockridge is now a Bulldog who intends to remain undefeated in the Hawaii / Fresno rivalry

Falcons are wearing all white vs. Army

for the Commanders' Classic ❄️ pic.twitter.com/jhIaMK1gBU — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) November 2, 2022

