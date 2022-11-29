Boise State Handles Utah Valley 87-69, Host CSU Northridge

A team effort should never be taken for granted.

This was one of the most well-rounded performances of the season.

Key Team Stats of the Night

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 50.8%

Utah Valley - 42.9%

Blocks

Boise State - 9

Utah Valley - 1

Rebounds

Boise State - 36

Utah Valley - 30

Stat Leaders

Points

Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 20 points

Justin Harmon (UVU) - 19 points

Rebounds

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 9 rebounds

3 UVU Players - 4 rebounds

Assists

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 6 assists

Trey Woodbury (UVU) - 4 assists

Story of the Game

Boise State held control for much of the game, jumping out to an early 8-1 lead and never relinquishing their position. The Broncos continued to extend the margin to as high as 13 with over ten minutes remaining in the first half. The Wolverines didn’t go quiet into the night, bringing the deficit back to seven as the half wound down, but a string of points by Shaver kept the lead at 11 as the buzzer sounded.

Both squads scored a bucket out of the break, but a three minute drought followed. Naje Smith converted some nice opportunities to help solidify the result. The Broncos’ largest lead bubbled up to 23, allowing big men Lukas Milner and Sadraque NgaNga to enjoy over ten minutes of game action.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4-2) 87

UTAH VALLEY WOLVERINES (3-4) 69

BOISE STATE (4-2) VS CSU NORTHRIDGE (1-4)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 29th at 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: None

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State is 9-0 all-time against the Matadors. Their most recent matchup was last year, a game that wasn’t particularly close with a score of 74-48.

Keys to Watch

1. Can Boise State force the Matadors’ supporting cast to score?

Only three CSU Northridge players average ten or more points.

2. Can the Bronco offense build on Saturday’s complete performance?

That was the first time that the entire starting five scored double digits.

3. Will Chibuzo Agbo continue to light it up from three?

So far, Agbo is shooting a remarkable 46.2% from downtown.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Forward Tyson Degenhart - 15.3 Pts

CSUN: Guard Dionte Bostick - 15.6 Pts

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 9.0 Reb.

CSUN: Forward Onyi Eyisi - 7.4 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.2 Ast.

CSUN: Guard Dionte Bostick - 3.0 Ast.

Odds

Via DraftKings, Boise State is currently favored by 19 and the total stands at 131.5

Prediction

This should not be a game of concern for the Broncos and, frankly, this should be split wide open by halftime. However, they can’t look ahead to a looming matchup with Texas A&M this Saturday.

Final Score

Boise State 83 - CSU Northridge 56

What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against Utah Valley?

Leave your comments down below.