UNLV Takes the Cannon and Breaks the Losing Streak

Game Recap

The Fremont Cannon is red!

UNLV started off this game slow with giving up 13 points on defense in the 1st Quarter after a few offensive miscues. Also, the Rebels starting QB Doug Brumfield was knocked out of the game early with injury. QB Harrison Bailey came into replace him.

At the end of the 1st Nevada QB Nate Cox rushed, but fumbled. The fumble was recovered by DB Jonathan Baldwin and taken in for a 52-yard scoop and score.

On the next offensive possession for the Rebels, Bailey, on the third play of the drive, threw a 49-yard TD pass to WR Kyle Williams. After the extra point, the Rebels had their first lead of the game.

The Rebels kicked a field goal before the end of the first half making the score 17-13, Rebels.

Nothing much happened in the 3rd quarter points wise as Nevada just kicked a field goal to put them one point behind. There were also a few interceptions by each team.

The Rebels kicked another field goal to start the 4th. The next Nevada drive Cox threw a pick which lead to more points for the Rebels. Bailey threw a 30-yard TD pass to WR Nick Williams. Rebels led 27-16.

Nevada scored on their next possession, but failed the two-point try. They were down five points with under three minutes to play. UNLV’s next possession was a 3-and-out so Nevada got the ball with 2:05 left in the game.

Nevada drove the ball down the field and looked like they were going to win the game. They had no timeouts left. They had 2nd and goal on the 3-yard line with 21 seconds left. The UNLV defense held their ground and Nevada turned the ball over on downs. UNLV held on and won the game. This broke their six-game losing streak.

Stats

Passing

QB Harrison Bailey - 16/27 209 YDS 2 TDs 1 INT

Rushing

RB Aidan Robbins - 20 ATT 87 YDS

Receiving

WR Nick Williams - 5 REC 84 YDS 1 TD

WR Kyle Williams - 4 REC 76 YDS 1 TD

RB Aidan Robbins - 3 REC 27 YDS

Defense

LB Kyle Beaudry - 11 TCKS

LB Elijah Shelton - 7 TCKS

DL Adam Plant Jr. - 6 TCKS 1 SACK

DB Jonathan Baldwin - 6 TCKS 1 INT 1 Fum Rec 1 TD

DB BJ Harris - 4 TCKS 1 INT 1 SACK

After this game, Head Coach Marcus Arroyo was fired after being in the program for three years. He had a promising start to the season, but the six-game losing streak put a damper on the great early season. They will be looking for a new head coach this winter and spring.

