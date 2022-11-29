 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 11-29-22

See the top players and plays over the football weekend, new basketball Top 25 poll, and which MW BB players stood out on the hardcourt.

By RudyEspino
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 BYU at Boise State

The regular football season is officially in the books. Some are gearing up for a final championship game, some are planning on getting invited to a bowl, and at least one is making a change at the top. Click the links for this news as well as basketball news. Enjoy!

Mountain West Football News

MW Football Players of the Week

In the final weekly awards for the regular season, a Boise State Bronco double up in awards for action over the weekend.

MW deems these as Top Plays from the weekend

Week 13 Empires Map

Biggest land-grabbers: USC, Washington, Oregon State, Texas A & M, Michigan and Nebraska

Turning point, Unsung Hero and what’s next for UW Football

Missing 10 players and coming off a devastating loss the week before, the Cowboys couldn’t muster a challenge against Fresno State. Read some post-game quotes and where does Wyoming think they will go for their bowl game?

And what’s next for Wyoming just got trickier....

Murray: Explaining my All-Mountain West football players and coach of the year

Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet, one of the voters for All-MW honors, details his who and why on his votes.

First MW bowl domino to fall?

Guess UNLV didn’t want chance they would have to pay a bowl bonus

Mountain West Basketball News

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 4

San Diego State stays in Top 25 after two close losses to other Top 25 teams. Look closely, as another MW team getting votes.

MW BB Players of the Week

Musselman issues statement on postgame scuffle after SDSU win

Emotions were already high after an overtime game, and that carried over into a postgame altercation between Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman and San Diego State fans. Read the apology issued by Musselman.

On the horizon

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 13
  • Later today: Reacts Questions: Championship Week
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The MWC could never replicate a NY6 Bowl run.
  • Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 13

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...