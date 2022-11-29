Mountaintop View 11-29-22

The regular football season is officially in the books. Some are gearing up for a final championship game, some are planning on getting invited to a bowl, and at least one is making a change at the top. Click the links for this news as well as basketball news. Enjoy!

Mountain West Football News

In the final weekly awards for the regular season, a Boise State Bronco double up in awards for action over the weekend.

MW deems these as Top Plays from the weekend

Week 13 Empires Map

Biggest land-grabbers: USC, Washington, Oregon State, Texas A & M, Michigan and Nebraska

After week thirteen (Nov 27) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/XH7NRmtpqr — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 28, 2022

After week twelve (Nov 20) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/nztmkbF6DW — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 20, 2022

Missing 10 players and coming off a devastating loss the week before, the Cowboys couldn’t muster a challenge against Fresno State. Read some post-game quotes and where does Wyoming think they will go for their bowl game?

And what’s next for Wyoming just got trickier....

Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet, one of the voters for All-MW honors, details his who and why on his votes.

First MW bowl domino to fall?

San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaininghttps://t.co/vDZhmVkp6j — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2022

Guess UNLV didn’t want chance they would have to pay a bowl bonus

UNLV has let go Marcus Arroyo, per sources. Rebels went 5-7 this year and had a chance at a bowl. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

Mountain West Basketball News

San Diego State stays in Top 25 after two close losses to other Top 25 teams. Look closely, as another MW team getting votes.

MW BB Players of the Week

.@UNMLoboMBB's Morris Udeze averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game at the Lobo Classic, earning MVP honors



He recorded a double-double with 33 points and 14 rebounds against Northern Colorado, connecting on all 13 free throw attempts#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/hCpPZNNY0E — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 28, 2022

.@AF_MBB's Corbin Green helped the Falcons to a 3-0 record last week, averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per game ⚡️



Green recorded his first career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in his collegiate debut vs. USC Upstate#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/R5lP3EpmHF — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 28, 2022

Emotions were already high after an overtime game, and that carried over into a postgame altercation between Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman and San Diego State fans. Read the apology issued by Musselman.

On the horizon