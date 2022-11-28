Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Thirteen

The final week of the regular season was filled with some spectacular performances. The final week was filled with some great games. Here are our top performers:

Offensive Player of the Week

Brad Roberts (Air Force)

Roberts capped off a career year with another dominant performance on the ground. Roberts carried the ball 35 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. On the first drive of the game, Roberts carried the ball five times for 75 yards.

Defensive Player of the Week

DJ Schramm (Boise State)

The senior linebacker had arguably the best game of his career. Schramm finished with 15 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Evan Williams (Fresno State)

The senior safety blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. This play made it clear that the Cowboys had zero chance at leaving Fresno with a victory.

Freshman of the Week

Taylen Green (Boise State)

The freshman phenom continued to impress with a big game against the Aggies. Green accounted for all five Bronco touchdowns. Green had four touchdown passes and sealed the game with a 91-yard touchdown run.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.