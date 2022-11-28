Mountaintop View 11-28-22. Broncos beat, Rams shut out, Bulldogs blank, Red Cannon, Roberts record-holder.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

It was a game of momentum early in the morning after Thanksgiving. For the first quarter, neither team did much of anything. Then, Boise State seized control thanks to some big plays and was dominating for the first half. However, Utah State battled back and pulled within 5 points with eight minutes left and were in the redzone. Then the Broncos regained momentum with an interception, 91-yard touchdown, and a pick-six. Boise State goes undefeated in the Mountain West and will now play for the conference championship.

In the battle of two bad teams, New Mexico came off far worse. Colorado State continued its solid play against inferior teams, picking up their third win in the process. In a somewhat interesting stat, the Rams did not score more than 19 points all season, scoring 17 in this content. But their defense continued to step up, pitching a shutout against the lowly Lobos.

It was all Fresno State in the first half, as they jumped out to a 23-0 lead in the first half of the game. The Bulldogs were able to keep their foot on the gas in the second half, as the Cowboys could get nothing going all night. They had injuries, but there was also lots of ineffectiveness going on for Wyoming. Meanwhile, Fresno State continues to fire on all cylinders on offense and their defense was pesky and effective all night. Overall, it was a complete showing for one team and the other teams completely didn’t show up.

If you’re looking for a great rivalry battle, this one checked off most of the boxes. Big plays, and one that was a battle until the final play. Nevada was driving but the Rebels forced a pass break-up in the redzone. UNLV was without starting QB Doug Brumfield for much of the game but were able to snap their six-game losing streak and put themselves in a position to possibly play for a bowl game, depending on how other things shake out. Also, the cannon will be painted red for a year.

Roberts breaks the record.

@Brad27_27 now holds the single season rushing record! pic.twitter.com/mEKlLZkQM9 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 27, 2022

On the horizon: