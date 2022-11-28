MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-28-22. The latest news, offers, and commits.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Now that the regular season is over, expect recruiting to heat up. As can be seen below, there were lots of new offers, some visitors, and a few new commitments entering the fold for their teams. Some decommittments have already occurred, and more are sure to come (‘tis the season). This week, Colorado State, San Jose State, and UNLV seemed like the most active on the offer front. The Rams also hosted a number of visitors for future classes, and picked up a talented commit. For all of their efforts, Colorado State takes a turn on the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Boise State : 5

: 5 Colorado State: 5

Nevada: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

New Mexico: 2

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 58

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

DE Dixon Gray Ryan (Air Force)

“To me, they just checked all the boxes. No matter what, I knew I wanted to serve in the Air Force, so I would’ve joined ROTC at any other school I went to anyway. At Air Force, though, they have a beautiful campus, top-notch facilities, and an energetic and knowledgeable coaching staff that are going to help me reach my best potential. I also like the structured lifestyle that comes with a service academy.”

DE Sinn Brennan (San Diego State)

“I committed to SDSU for a number of reasons. I know they only offered a couple of weeks ago but we have been talking for the whole season. I like how honest they are. I like how Coach Cooper told me how it was. The new stadium looks great and the school is one of the best in CA. Plus those uniforms are fire!

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Gabe Tahir was offered by Colorado State

2024 DB Nikko Klemm was offered by Colorado State

2026 TE Isaiah Hearn was offered by Colorado State

DB Bishop Turner was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL Daniel Ogundipe was offered by New Mexico

JUCO WR Jacoby Matthews was offered by New Mexico

2024 LB Jerome Roberts was offered by SDSU

DB Israel Carter was offered by SJSU

DB Tyrecus Davis was offered by SJSU

QB Zoram Petelo was offered by SJSU

JUCO DB Matt Littlejohn was offered by SJSU

2025 TE/DE Kaleb Edwards was offered by SJSU

DB Chase Canada was offered by UNLV

JUCO DL Clifton Mosley Jr was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/RB Cory Butler Jr was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Roger Saleapaga was offered by Utah State

Visits:

2025 WR/DB LaMason Waller III visited Colorado State

2025 WR Jaylen Moore visited Colorado State

2026 DB Jeffery Johnson III visited Colorado State

LB Jasun Ridely visited Fresno State

DB Josiah Cox visited Fresno State

Commits

DE Dixon Gray Ryan committed to Air Force

DB Jaylen Gardner committed to Colorado State

Decommits

