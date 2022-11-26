UNLV is Looking to Turn The Fremont Cannon Red This Year

Preview

After the tough loss on the island to Hawaii, UNLV looks to bounce back and paint the Fremont Cannon red.

Last week was just a wild week and it is hard to win on the island. They did play a decent game, however. Just a few mistakes were made, but overall it was a good game.

Nevada has been blown out facing any good team this year. UNLV was dominant against all the FCS teams in the beginning of the season.

QB Doug Brumfield has been throwing the ball pretty well last few games. If he can keep it up, the Rebels will do just fine. Also the run game has been good too with RB Aidan Robbins and RB Courtney Reese going over 50 yards rushing each last game. A bold prediction is both of them scoring in the game against the Wolfpack.

The defense kept them in the game last week. The Wolfpack’s o-line is small and not very good. There is a solid chance that they will be getting to the QB and getting a lot of sacks.

If they can use the run to open up the pass on offense is a key to this game along with playing good defense.

Betting Odds

Game: UNLV -12

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: -475

O/U: 49

Over: -115

Under: -105

First Half: UNLV -7

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: -380

O/U: 26.5

Over: +100

Under: -120

Game Time

The game is at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, November 26th at 3:00 PM PST or 6:00 PM EST.