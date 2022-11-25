Lobos Pack: Colorado State Game Preview

What:

Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos

Where:

Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado

When:

Friday, November 25th, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Coverage:

The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque.

Series:

This is the 69th all-time meeting between CSU and UNM. Colorado State has a 43-25 lead in the series including a 36-7 win over the Lobos last season.

Breakdown:

The 2022 season will come to a close on Friday afternoon for the New Mexico Lobos as they pay the Colorado State Rams a visit in Fort Collins.

The Lobos are coming off a 34-10 loss to San Diego State last Friday night in what was UNM’s final home game of the season.

With the loss the Lobos fell to 2-9 overall and 0-7 in the Mountain West Conference.

Colorado State also sits at 2-9 on the season, however both of their victories have come in conference play, as they sit with a 2-5 record in the MWC.

Last game out, the Rams lost to Air Force by a final of 24-12.

It will be Senior Day for CSU, who have 17 seniors on the team that will be playing in their final home game of their career.

What to watch for:

The Lobos were prone to giving up big pass plays against San Diego State last week, giving up touchdowns of 51 and 30 yards and a catch of 63 yards that set up another touchdown.

Those three passes alone equated to 144 of the Aztecs 282 passing yards.

Colorado State lives by the passing game, averaging 194 yards per game through the air, to just 90 yards per game on the ground.

This could mean a big game for Clay Millen for CSU, who went for 179 yards and two touchdowns last week versus Air Force. Millen is also extremely efficient, completing 71% of his passes this season.

It goes without saying that the Lobos need to pound the rock in this one. UNM has averaged 109 yards passing this season and have yet to have a 200-yard passing performance. The offense probably will not eclipse that mark in this game either as CSU has given up just 202 yards passing per game this season, with just 181 yards per game at home. However, CSU has allowed 163 yards per game on the ground with just two teams being held under 114 yards.

Nathaniel Jones and Christian Washington need to have at least 15 carries a piece in this game for the Lobos to be in it. Also, it would behoove the Lobos to get the ball in Luke Wysong’s hands on the perimeter with jet sweeps or tunnel screens. Speed will help UNM in this one.

Crazy Stats:

The Lobos have not beaten Colorado State since 2009, one of Mike Locksley’s two career victories as UNM head coach.

The Lobos have had only three touchdown passes this season, the lowest total at the FBS level since 2000.

Colorado State has not scored more than 19 points in a game this season.

Final Thoughts and Prediction:

Both of these offenses struggle to move the ball and to put points on the board. Colorado State has the lowest scoring offense in the country, while UNM has the lowest average yards of offense per game in the country this season.

That spells a prediction of lots of punts and little point total one would think. However, I feel as though both offenses will have their day, Colorado State will put up more than 20 points and the Lobos will throw for over 200 yards. I like a close one, with the Lobos pulling it out 27-24.