Utah State at Boise State Preview

The Utah State football team is coming off a very important 35-31 win over San Jose State, which helped the Aggies to reach bowl eligibility once again this season. Cooper Legas threw for 244 yards and a touchdown while Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and 30 carries. Up next for the Aggies is a road trip to Mountain Division champion Boise State as the Aggies try to get to a better bowl game.

Utah State (6-5)(5-2) at Boise State (8-3)(7-0)

When: Friday, November 25th at 12:00 P.M. PST

Where: Alberton’s Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Television: CBS

Line: Boise State (-17) DraftKings Sportsbook

Series history: Boise State leads the overall series 21-5 and won the 2021 game in Logan 27-3. In that game, Utah State had several total yards on offense but failed to score in the red zone. In the last 10 matchups with Boise State, Utah State is 1-9 with the only coming in 2015, 52-26. Utah State has lost the last six straight to Boise State and only the 2018 game was decided by single digit points, a 33-24 win for Boise State in Boise to win the division title.

When Utah State has the ball

Utah State found a lot of offensive success last weekend against San Jose State in the run game, with Calvin Tyler Jr. rushing for 125 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Utah State rushed for 186 yards, a big improvement for a team that averages 162.1 yards per game on the ground as a team.

Cooper Legas has made steady improvements throughout the season replacing Logan Bonner, who went out with a season ending injury at the beginning of the season. On the season, Cooper Legas has thrown 169 passes and completed 105 of them (62%) and has thrown 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

The key for the Utah State passing game is going to be to get the ball to leading receiver Brian Cobbs, who has 769 yards off of 63 receptions and has also hauled in four touchdown passes.

When Boise State has the ball

The Boise State offense is a three headed run monster with quarterback Taylen Green and running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Holani has rushed for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns on 185 carries, Jeanty has gone for 581 yards and six touchdowns on 108 carries, and Green has rushed for 343 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 carries. Boise State averages 188.8 rushing yards as a team and 381.1 yards of offense per game.

They key for Boise State is going to be get the run game going early on. That creates opportunities for Taylen Green to make plays through the air as a passer, something he has really improved on as the weeks have gone on.

Prediction

Boise State has already secured a spot in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State so there is a lot of talk about how invested Boise State is going to be in this game against Utah State.

While Boise State has already accomplished their beginning of season goal, there is still work to be done. The Broncos have a chance to defend the blue, win on senior day, and finish undefeated in conference for the first time since 2019.

Utah State may have been able to run the ball last week but that might change this week against a Boise State defense that continues to impress despite injuries. Cooper Legas will not be able to get much going in the passing game against the top passing defense in the Mountain West.

17 points is a little generous for the Broncos, so I think that Utah State does cover but in the end Boise State just has too much firepower and has been hitting the mark lately.

Prediction: Boise State: 34; Utah State: 20