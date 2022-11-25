Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 13). Cowboys, Bulldogs, Fremont Cannon, Dick Tomey, Rams.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Mountain West game of the week

It’s fairly even all things considered. Not much love for the in-state rivalry. Wyoming/Fresno and AFA/SDSU figure to be the most evenly matched games and worth watching for any fan.

Fremon Cannon looks to be red.

No one is predicting an upset. The Rebels should win this one easily.

Spartans will be winning their rivalry game.

Again, a blowout is predicted. On paper, SJSU should wipe the floor with Hawaii. But stranger things have happened.

Colorado State coming out on top (of the bottom).

It’s not a rivalry game but it’s a matchup against two of the lower-ranked teams in the Mountain West. The Rams are favored in this matchup and a win would solidify them as the best team in the bottom tier of the conference.