Mountaintop View 11-25-22

We’ve arrived at the last weekend of the regular conference football play this season. While the two teams that will vie for the championship has been set, there is still much content around the conference. Click the links for news in football and a couple of MW sports. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Football News

College Football News takes a look at a game set to kick off a few hours after publish time.

Wyoming’s chance at a championship ended in their close loss to Boise State. Can they muster up a fight when they travel to Fresno to face the West Division champ Bulldogs?

Two 7-4 teams will meet in Fresno, one already ticketed for the conference championship game and one trying to get into the best bowl possible. CBS Sports looks at both teams and gives a betting line for the game.

Finishing up his second year in Logan, the Utah State offensive star showed unselfishness and humility after leading the Aggies over San Jose State last weekend to make the team bowl-eligible.

A look from the Hawaii side on the battle for the Dick Tomey Trophy

A rivalry we look forward to every season is finally here, and it's the last game of the season! Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Brayden Schager, and Andrew Choi discuss our matchup with San Jose State.#BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/73GU3ABkjo — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 23, 2022

Mountain West Basketball News

See the Aztecs’ highlights from their OT loss to #9 Arkansas

Dropped a tough one tonight.



Back at it on Tuesday at home against UC Irvine.#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/DX1QHK4f1M — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 24, 2022

Mountain West Volleyball Championship News

The Aggies take out top-seeded UNLV and move to the championship match for the first time in program history.

And they will go up against....

