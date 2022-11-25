 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-25-22

The Turkey Leftover Edition featuring lots of football content along with Aztec basketball highlights and surprise entrant in volleyball championship.

By RudyEspino
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Div I Men’s Championship - First Four - Indiana v Wyoming

We’ve arrived at the last weekend of the regular conference football play this season. While the two teams that will vie for the championship has been set, there is still much content around the conference. Click the links for news in football and a couple of MW sports. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Football News

Boise State vs Utah State Prediction Game Preview

College Football News takes a look at a game set to kick off a few hours after publish time.

Can Pokes rebound from last Saturday’s ‘Gut Punch’?

Wyoming’s chance at a championship ended in their close loss to Boise State. Can they muster up a fight when they travel to Fresno to face the West Division champ Bulldogs?

Fresno State vs. Wyoming prediction

Two 7-4 teams will meet in Fresno, one already ticketed for the conference championship game and one trying to get into the best bowl possible. CBS Sports looks at both teams and gives a betting line for the game.

‘Changed my life’: How Calvin Tyler Jr, Aggies transformed each other this season

Finishing up his second year in Logan, the Utah State offensive star showed unselfishness and humility after leading the Aggies over San Jose State last weekend to make the team bowl-eligible.

A look from the Hawaii side on the battle for the Dick Tomey Trophy

Mountain West Basketball News

See the Aztecs’ highlights from their OT loss to #9 Arkansas

Mountain West Volleyball Championship News

No. 4 Utah State Advances to 2022 MW Volleyball Championship Title Match

The Aggies take out top-seeded UNLV and move to the championship match for the first time in program history.

And they will go up against....

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Week 13: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

Later Today: Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 13). Cowboys, Bulldogs, Fremont Cannon, Dick Tomey, Rams.

