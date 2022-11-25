 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 13: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

By MikeWittmann
We are in the last week of the college football regular season. Every Mountain West team is in the action this Thanksgiving weekend. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, November 25th

Utah State vs Boise State (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS

New Mexico vs Colorado State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Wyoming vs Fresno State (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Saturday, November 26th

Hawaii vs San Jose State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum

Nevada vs UNLV (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: MW Network/SSSEN

Air Force vs San Diego State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State/Boise State: -16.5 Utah State, O/U: 51.5

New Mexico/Colorado State: -7.5 Colorado State, O/U: 35

Wyoming/Fresno State: -15, O/U: 50.5

Hawaii/San Jose State: -15 San Jose State, O/U: 57.5

Nevada/UNLV: -12 UNLV, O/U: 49

Air Force/San Diego State: -1.5 Air Force, O/U: 44.5

What to Watch For:

  • Utah State: Can the Aggies continue their hot play and spoil the Broncos last home game?
  • Boise State: Can the Broncos limit big plays on defense and keep finding ways to score on offense?
  • New Mexico: Will the Lobos figure out how to score on offense enough to muster a victory in their last chance of the season?
  • Colorado State: Can the Rams take their improved play and convert it into a win this weekend?
  • Wyoming: How will the Cowboys regroup following the heart-breaking loss of last weekend?
  • Fresno State: Will the Bulldogs keep the momentum going against a great defense?
  • Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors beat another rival for another win?
  • San Jose State: Can the Spartans stop their slide and get a win before the bowl game?
  • Nevada: Will the Wolf Pack rise up for their big rivalry game?
  • UNLV: Can the Rebels rebound from their loss to take hold of the cannon?
  • Air Force: Will the Falcons keep up their winning formula against a stout defense?
  • San Diego State: Can the Aztecs provide enough offense to find a way to win?

Who Will Win:

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

