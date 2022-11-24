Mountaintop View 11-24-22

Former UH QB Cordeiro finds love of the game after transfer
The departure of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the spark that lit the fire that led to Todd Graham leaving Hawaii’s football program. Nearly a year later, Cordeiro faces his old teammates.
Scott Slant: Remembering one more regular-season tilt
Champagne problems for the Broncos. The Mountain Division is all wrapped up, but they must remain focused on the task at hand: Utah State at 10 a.m. on CBS this Black Friday.
Fresno State QB Jake Haener on emotions, and Senior Day
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener reflects on his time at Fresno State as Senior Night nears for the Bulldogs. A sellout crowd is expected to watch the Bulldogs close the regular season against Wyoming.
Hoops scores from yesterday
Got it done ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9ajFpL9E78— Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) November 24, 2022
Coming home from the Caymans with two Ws!— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) November 24, 2022
The 6-1 Pack's back at Lawlor Monday night vs. Sam Houston!
️ https://t.co/hpS9wRSWZm#BattleBorn // #PackParty pic.twitter.com/SrUYVfFfyr
Final on day 1.— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) November 24, 2022
The 'Dogs are back tomorrow to finish the Paycom Wooden Legacy at 7 pm PT. #GoDogs | #ForTheV | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/MCT0WR7WoU
Fought until the final horn.#TheTimeIsNow | #MauiHoops pic.twitter.com/C0tOyHoT96— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 24, 2022
Hawaii takes on a familiar face this weekend
'He's a part of these guys and their story, their growth and their time together and that can never be taken away' - #HawaiiFB will close out 2022 season at San Jose State on Saturday against former QB & captain Chevan Cordeiro ▪️ Preview https://t.co/pndhkCxLkI #GoBows pic.twitter.com/JDLeLY28AT— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 23, 2022
With the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy at stake, Brennan tells a funny story
The late #HawaiiFB / SJSU coaching legend Dick Tomey played an important role in the maturation of @SanJoseStateFB's Brent Brennan as a head coach. Today, @CoachBrennan shared a story from a 2017 game vs @HawaiiFootball ▪️ Tomey Legacy Trophy Game is on Saturday pic.twitter.com/4szFPU7B5r— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 23, 2022
No NFL decision for Jesse Matthews just yet
An @AztecFB notebook: Jesse Matthews waiting until after season to decide on returning https://t.co/GRxN7YBhIL— Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) November 23, 2022
