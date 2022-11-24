Mountaintop View 11-24-22

The departure of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the spark that lit the fire that led to Todd Graham leaving Hawaii’s football program. Nearly a year later, Cordeiro faces his old teammates.

Champagne problems for the Broncos. The Mountain Division is all wrapped up, but they must remain focused on the task at hand: Utah State at 10 a.m. on CBS this Black Friday.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener reflects on his time at Fresno State as Senior Night nears for the Bulldogs. A sellout crowd is expected to watch the Bulldogs close the regular season against Wyoming.

Hoops scores from yesterday

Got it done ⚡️

Coming home from the Caymans with two Ws!



The 6-1 Pack's back at Lawlor Monday night vs. Sam Houston!



️

Final on day 1.



The 'Dogs are back tomorrow to finish the Paycom Wooden Legacy at 7 pm PT.

Hawaii takes on a familiar face this weekend

'He's a part of these guys and their story, their growth and their time together and that can never be taken away' - #HawaiiFB will close out 2022 season at San Jose State on Saturday against former QB & captain Chevan Cordeiro

With the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy at stake, Brennan tells a funny story

The late #HawaiiFB / SJSU coaching legend Dick Tomey played an important role in the maturation of @SanJoseStateFB's Brent Brennan as a head coach. Today, @CoachBrennan shared a story from a 2017 game vs @HawaiiFootball ▪️ Tomey Legacy Trophy Game is on Saturday

No NFL decision for Jesse Matthews just yet

An @AztecFB notebook: Jesse Matthews waiting until after season to decide on returning

