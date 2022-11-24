 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-24-22

Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s some hoops scores, football articles, story about Dick Tomey and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Colorado State at San Jose State Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former UH QB Cordeiro finds love of the game after transfer

The departure of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the spark that lit the fire that led to Todd Graham leaving Hawaii’s football program. Nearly a year later, Cordeiro faces his old teammates.

Scott Slant: Remembering one more regular-season tilt

Champagne problems for the Broncos. The Mountain Division is all wrapped up, but they must remain focused on the task at hand: Utah State at 10 a.m. on CBS this Black Friday.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener on emotions, and Senior Day

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener reflects on his time at Fresno State as Senior Night nears for the Bulldogs. A sellout crowd is expected to watch the Bulldogs close the regular season against Wyoming.

Hoops scores from yesterday

Hawaii takes on a familiar face this weekend

With the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy at stake, Brennan tells a funny story

No NFL decision for Jesse Matthews just yet

On The Horizon:

Today - Hawaii @ San Jose State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Today - Week Twelve Fan Guide

Today - Aztecs dominate New Mexico 34-10, prepare for season finale against Air Force

Friday - Week 13: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

