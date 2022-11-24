Week Twelve Fan Guide

The Mountain West Championship Game competitors and location are set. Fresno State clinched its spot with a win over Nevada. Boise State clinched its spot and home field advantage with a victory over Wyoming. Utah State clinched a bowl berth with a win over San Jose State. There may not be much at stake this weekend, but let’s take a look at each Mountain West game and why you should watch.

Utah State @ Boise State

These two teams don’t like each other very much and Utah State’s offense appears to have found their identity. It is Senior Day for the Broncos, but with their spot in the championship game already set, will they decide to play it safe?

New Mexico @ Colorado State

This is the cellar dweller game. The loser of this game will finish with the worst overall record of any Mountain West team. Pride is on the line in this game, but not much else.

Wyoming @ Fresno State

On paper, this is the most exciting game of the week. The Cowboys will have a sour taste in their mouth after a heartbreaking loss to Boise State. The Bulldogs already know they are headed to the championship game and may not want to risk the health of some key players.

Hawaii @ San Jose State

Hawaii is trending up after a victory over UNLV, while San Jose State has been struggling in recent weeks. There is a lot of intrigue in this game with San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and his history as Hawaii’s former quarterback. There may not be much at stake, but the Cordeiro factor is enough for me to tune in.

Nevada @ UNLV

This game is played for a cannon; that is really all that needs to be said. This is arguably the best rivalry game in the conference. Neither team is going bowling, but both teams are in desperate need of finishing the season on a high note.

Air Force @ San Diego State

The Falcons still have a shot at ten wins with a win this weekend and a win in their bowl game. Both of these teams are trending in the right direction. In the sense of building for the future, the Aztecs need this game more than the Falcons. The Aztecs haven’t really had a quality win this year either.

Which games will you be watching this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.