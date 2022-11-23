 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UNLV Loses a Wild Game on the Island

The Rebels Bowl Game hopes are destroyed as they lose a heartbreaker against Hawaii.

By jos_fagundes
The Rebel Defense tried to save the game as they came up short against Hawaii
UNLV Football Twitter

Recap

The Rebels started this game off with what they did so well last week, a field goal. The Rainbow Warriors returned the favor by scoring a TD of their own. The Rebels then kicked another field goal. 1st Quarter ended with a score of 7-6, Rainbow Warriors.

UNLV took the lead with a 1 yard TD pass from QB Doug Brumfield to WR Jeff Weimar. That lead was taken into half time. Rebels led 13-7.

Hawaii scored another TD to start the 3rd Quarter. UNLV followed up with a field goal, however, on that same drive, a TD was called back after an offensive holding penalty. The miscues for the Rebels started here.

After taking the lead with that field goal, the Rebels gave up a 55-yard TD to Hawaii. Then, their next offensive drive, Brumfield threw an interception. This pick led to a Hawaii field goal at the start of the 4th. Hawaii led 24-16.

After a missed field goal for the Rebels, all hope seemed a lost. Then the UNLV defense came up big with a sack fumble by DL Adam Plant Jr. The fumble was recovered by OLB Elijah Shelton and taken into the endzone for a score. Unfortunately the 2-point conversion attempt failed. UNLV was down 24-22 with about eight minutes left in the game.

The next drive, Shelton came up big again with a tackle and a forced fumble of his own. UNLV had the ball back with 7:25 left in the game.

UNLV started to look like they were getting a drive together. On a 4th&5 Brumfield’s pass fell incomplete and the Rebels turned the ball over on down. The next drive, Hawaii rushed for a 34-yard score to put this game on ice.

UNLV attempted the comeback, but could not recover the onside kick after their field goal.

The game ended 31-25, Hawaii.

Stats

Passing

  • QB Doug Brumfield - 23/37 288 YDS 1 TD 1 INT

Rushing

  • RB Aidan Robbins - 17 ATT 72 YDS
  • RB Courtney Reese - 18 ATT 55 YDS
  • WR Kyle Williams - 1 ATT 12 YDS

Receiving

  • WR Kyle Williams - 5 REC 111 YDS
  • WR Ricky White - 4 REC 63 YDS
  • WR Jeff Weimar - 5 REC 54 YDS 1 TD
  • RB Courtney Reese - 2 REC 22 YDS
  • WR Senika McKie - 3 REC 21 YDS
  • RB Aidan Robbins - 4 REC 17 YDS

Defense

  • OLB Elijah Shelton - 1 TCK 1 FF (forced fumble) 1 FUM REC 1 TD
  • DL Adam Plant Jr. - 1 SACK 1 FF

