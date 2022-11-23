Bowl Predictions: Week 12. 7 Mountain West teams are eligible.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State
The Aggies clinched bowl eligibility this past weekend, congrats to them. This bring the MWC up to 7 teams, which is no easy feat. The question for now is, will they be selected? We will know more about that next weekend, so for now I’ve regulated to “other bowl” status. Otherwise, I have things staying the same for the other six teams. Of course, the Broncos and Bulldogs could trade places pending the results of the championship game.
Zach
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): Air Force
With seven bowl-eligible teams, things are a little complicated. I think Fresno State and Air Force are the most attractive options for outside bowls.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Other Bowl (TBD): Air Force
Rudy
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Nittany Falcon
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Willie
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): San Diego State
Loading comments...