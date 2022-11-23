Bowl Predictions: Week 12. 7 Mountain West teams are eligible.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State

The Aggies clinched bowl eligibility this past weekend, congrats to them. This bring the MWC up to 7 teams, which is no easy feat. The question for now is, will they be selected? We will know more about that next weekend, so for now I’ve regulated to “other bowl” status. Otherwise, I have things staying the same for the other six teams. Of course, the Broncos and Bulldogs could trade places pending the results of the championship game.

Zach

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): Air Force

With seven bowl-eligible teams, things are a little complicated. I think Fresno State and Air Force are the most attractive options for outside bowls.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Other Bowl (TBD): Air Force

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Nittany Falcon

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Willie

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): San Diego State