Mountaintop View 11-23-22. NCAA video game, Rankings, close Cowboys, New coach, Final Four locations.

It’s hump day, and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Matt Brown broke the news and dives into the reason why here. It seems like they didn’t think they get done everything they wanted to in time. EA is aiming to create an entirely new product, not just a repeat, and perfection takes time. They need to revamp some of the actual game, as well as the teams, stadiums, and other unique experiences of college football. They are still on track to reach an agreement for player likeness in the game. At this rate, they better start working on NCAA 2025 as well.

Chris Murray releases his final MWC football rankings of the regular season. The Broncos and Bulldogs continue to occupy the top two spots. San Diego State makes a somewhat surprising appearance at #3, with the other bowl teams listed in the next four spots, with Utah State jumping SJSU. Hawaii is over UNLV after their win. New Mexico brings up the rear as Nevada still gets their local boost to be #11.

Wyoming’s football team has exceeded expectations this year, surprising the conference as one of the youngest teams in the country. Craig Bohl has prioritized creating a family atmosphere with his team this year, having meals with players throughout the year in an attempt to build closer relationships. It’s provided immediate results and has the team hungry to finish the year strong and comes back stronger next year.

New Nevada coach

Future Final Four Sites

Future Women's Final Four sites just announced:



2027: Columbus

2028: Indianapolis

2029: San Antonio

2030: Portland

2031: Dallas — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 21, 2022

The NCAA announces future men's Final Four sites:



2027: Detroit

2028: Las Vegas

2029: Indianapolis

2030: Dallas — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 22, 2022

On the horizon: