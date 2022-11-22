Mountaintop View 11-22-22

We head towards Thanksgiving later this week as we stay grateful for all the MW sports going on! Click the links to stay in the loop on what is going on around the conference. Enjoy!!
MW Football News
Mountain West announces FB Players of the Week
Congratulations to the #MWFB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 21, 2022
MWFB Week 12 Top Plays
A game-saving interception, a blocked punt/TD return, and a big boy defensive play top the highlights in conference play.
A look into why preseason optimism has not been fulfilled in Fort Collins
Nearly everyone (myself included) predicted a Colorado State football turnaround in 2022. It didn’t happen. A look at why https://t.co/9x26WTO9Mc— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) November 20, 2022
Week Twelve Empires Map
Navy takes inland route for new empire, Washington State shows up as well.
After week twelve (Nov 20) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/nztmkbF6DW— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 20, 2022
After week eleven (Nov 13) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/9FFmtEpHxh— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 17, 2022
MW Basketball News
Shaver has 20 & 10 boards, Boise St. beats Colorado 68-55
In Sunday night action, the Broncos ride the Shaver double-double to beat their second Pac-12 team so far in this young season.
Aztecs staying strong in Top 25 MBB Polls
Aztecs hold steady at No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 21, 2022
: https://t.co/GKrRHODT6N#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/3vCXxhWDjX
SDSU’s Jaedon LeDee: not your typical college basketball player
Read about the different journey taken by an Aztec player who has surprised many on a roster full of stars.
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
The state of Nevada boasts both players who garnered honors, one from Nevada and one from UNLV!
MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week
The Boise State WBB team takes both honors in this weekly award.
Other MW Sports News
2022 Mountain West Volleyball Championship Bracket Announced
The top 6 teams in regular season action move to the Championship tournament. See the seeding and potential matchups in action that begins tomorrow.
Last Regular Season MWVB POTW honored
Watch for the reveal of the #MWVB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 21, 2022
