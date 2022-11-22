Mountaintop View 11-22-22

We head towards Thanksgiving later this week as we stay grateful for all the MW sports going on! Click the links to stay in the loop on what is going on around the conference. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

Mountain West announces FB Players of the Week

A game-saving interception, a blocked punt/TD return, and a big boy defensive play top the highlights in conference play.

A look into why preseason optimism has not been fulfilled in Fort Collins

Nearly everyone (myself included) predicted a Colorado State football turnaround in 2022. It didn’t happen. A look at why https://t.co/9x26WTO9Mc — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) November 20, 2022

Week Twelve Empires Map

Navy takes inland route for new empire, Washington State shows up as well.

After week twelve (Nov 20) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/nztmkbF6DW — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 20, 2022

After week eleven (Nov 13) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/9FFmtEpHxh — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 17, 2022

MW Basketball News

In Sunday night action, the Broncos ride the Shaver double-double to beat their second Pac-12 team so far in this young season.

Aztecs staying strong in Top 25 MBB Polls

Aztecs hold steady at No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.



: https://t.co/GKrRHODT6N#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/3vCXxhWDjX — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 21, 2022

Read about the different journey taken by an Aztec player who has surprised many on a roster full of stars.

The state of Nevada boasts both players who garnered honors, one from Nevada and one from UNLV!

The Boise State WBB team takes both honors in this weekly award.

Other MW Sports News

The top 6 teams in regular season action move to the Championship tournament. See the seeding and potential matchups in action that begins tomorrow.

Last Regular Season MWVB POTW honored

