The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Twelve

What a crazy week for college football! We went into this weekend thinking that there were not many games worth watching, but we were wrong. Boise State and Wyoming treated us to one of the most exciting games of the Mountain West season. Heading into the final week of the regular season, there was plenty to play for. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from week twelve.

The Good

San Diego State

The Aztecs did exactly what they should do and dominated an inferior Lobo squad. This team has been completely different since the firing of their offensive coordinator and takeover of new quarterback Jalen Mayden. The Aztecs put up 459 yards of total offense while limiting the Lobos to only 209 yards.

Boise State

The Broncos had 480 yards of offense and were able to move the ball at will for the majority of the game, but they somehow managed only 20 points. It was a messy performance for a Bronco squad that had no answer for stopping the Cowboys' rushing attack. I’m not fully comfortable putting them in the “Good” category, but a win that clinches the Division is always satisfying.

Air Force

The Falcons had a slow second half, but they managed to comfortable defeat Colorado State despite having zero yards through the air. Brad Roberts may have solidified his case for Offensive Player of the Year with 184 yards on the ground. The Falcons improved to 8-3 on the season and will finish the year with an exciting matchup against San Diego State.

Utah State

In an unexpected turn of events, the Aggies have managed to claw their way to bowl eligibility with a victory over San Jose State. The Aggies had one of their best showings of the year with 430 yards of total offense. Can the Aggies finish the season strong and ruin Senior Day for Boise State?

Fresno State

The Bulldogs continued their improbable run with a convincing victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack, sealing their victory in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Bulldogs were once again impressive through the air with Jake Haener throwing for 361 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs have now won six straight games. They will finish their season by hosting Wyoming before traveling to Boise for the championship game.

Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors deserve a lot of credit. A few weeks ago, I thought this team had quit. But, they continue to look like a different team at home. This has to be a satisfying win for Hawaii. Not only did they get the win, they also destroyed UNLV’s hopes of making a bowl game.

The Bad

Wyoming

The Cowboys put up a valiant effort, and you could make a strong argument that they deserved to win this football game. The Cowboys were dominant on the ground, running for 278 yards. But, the passing game was non-existent with starting quarterback Andrew Peasley injured and backup Jayden Clemons throwing for only 30 yards and three interceptions. The Cowboys nearly pulled off a miracle comeback but ultimately fell short.

Colorado State

The Rams put up a fight against Air Force but were clearly overmatched physically. The Falcons were able to run the ball at will for the majority of the game. The Rams managed only 244 yards of offense and were never able to establish much of a run game. They are now in danger of finishing the season with double digit losses. This would be a massive dissapointment, considering many experts thought they would be a bowl team.

Nevada

The Wolf Pack had every chance to make this a competitive game. Nevada marched into Bulldog territory four times without putting any points on the board. Nat Cox threw two turnovers, and the Wolf Pack was stopped on fourth down twice. I see progress from this team, but Nevada fans need to be patient. It is going to be a few more years before this program begins meeting their standards again.

The Ugly

San Jose State

The Spartans continued their downward slide with another tough loss. San Jose State and Utah State engaged in an exciting back-and-forth contest, but the Aggies were able to defend their home turf and come away with the victory. The Spartans have not been the same football team since tragedy struck the program with the untimely death of Camdan McWright. The recent struggles of this football team are more than understandable. Hopefully, they can finish the season on a positive note.

New Mexico

I’m really not sure what there is to say. This team appears to have quit. Is Danny Gonzales safe, or will the Lobos be looking for another football coach soon? I think New Mexico should give Gonzales one more year; people won’t be knocking down the door to coach the Lobos.

UNLV

Do you remember when the Rebels were 4-1? I do. They were a lock for a bowl game and looked like legitimate contenders in the West. But, timing is everything. Doug Brumfield’s injury killed this team’s momentum, and even with his return, they haven’t been able to find that same energy. The Rebels are now losers of six straight games and are eliminated from bowl eligibility.

Which moments from week twelve stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below