Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Twelve

On paper, week twelve looked like a weak slate of games, but it turned out to be one of the more exciting weeks of the season. The Mountain West had some exciting games with some surprising results. These games were filled with some excellent performances, and there were many deserving candidates. Let’s take a look at our players of the Week:

Offensive Player of the Week

Titus Swen (Wyoming)

Swen almost carried the Cowboys to a victory over Boise State. Ultimately, the Cowboys fell short, but Swen had an epic performance. He finished with 19 carries for 212 yards.

Defensive Player of the Week

JL Skinner (Boise State)

Skinner made the two biggest plays of the season for the Broncos. He intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter and was second on the team with five tackles.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Matthew Shipley (Hawaii)

Shipley made his only field goal attempt. He also added five punts, averaging more than 43 yards per attempt in Hawaii’s upset victory over UNLV.

Freshman of the Week

Taylen Green (Boise State)

Green was solid yesterday, passing for 211 yards and a touchdown. He added another 47 yards on the ground, including a rushing touchdown.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.