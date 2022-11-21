Mountaintop View 11-21-22. Bronco nail-biter, Warriors & Falcons claim trophies, MWC title game set.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

At the start of the game, both defenses came to play and it looked like Rocky Long may have the upper hand in stopping his old team, as SDSU was struggling to move the ball. The Aztecs broke through with a number of explosive plays, especially on third down. The game was never really in doubt after the start, as New Mexico couldn’t get any consistency going on offense.

The Cowboys came to play and things were going to plan early on as they executed their game plan on both sides of the ball. In the second half, the Boise State offense finally started converted their steady plays into points and led late in the game before a wild few minutes ensued. In three successive plays, the Broncos appeared to seal the victory before fumbling on the very next play. With the ball back and in field goal range, the Cowboys inexplicably passed it only to throw another interception. Three turnovers on three straight plays.

If Air Force is playing a school in Colorado, or one of their rivals, then they looked like world beaters. However, if they were playing some other teams, maybe not as much. The Rams have produced a number of low-scoring games recently and this one was no different, holding the Falcons to 24 points. However, Air Force was efficient running the ball and controlled the game pretty much from the start. Brad Roberts made history, as he is the first AFA back to rush 1300+ yards in multiple seasons.

With the Island Showdown Trophy on the line, the Rainbow Warriors came to play on senior night. It was a tough, close fought game. After so many close games that resulted in defeats, they didn’t give up and came away with a late-season win in a rivalry game. After UNLV’s hot start, they are once again officially eliminated from a bowl game, as injuries and losses piled up.

Mountain West Championship Game is set.

On the horizon: