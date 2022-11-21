MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-21-22. The latest news, offers, and commits.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

As can be seen below, there was the usual bunch of new offers, including players from junior college and the class of 2024, and even 2025/2026. Also, recruits continue to visit schools, a few new commitments enter the fold for their teams. Some decommittments have already occurred and more are sure to come (‘tis the season). This week, Nevada did well on the visitor front, while Boise State, Colorado State, and San DiegoSan Diego State all added to their classes. However, Hawaii seemed to have the most productive recruiting week, handing out tons of offers and getting a head start on future classes. They are displayed on the cover photo this week.

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 57

Visit Recap

2024 ATH Rahim Wright (Nevada)

“Some of the highlights on the visit to Nevada were: being able to connect with a lot of the coaches. Not just from a football perspective but also on a personal level. The campus was nice and the staff made my family and I feel very welcome. With the coaches, we talked about my athleticism and versatility, academics, culture of the school and the football program.”

DE Evan Herrmann (Wyoming)

“I enjoyed the visit overall. I really liked the players I met, the coaching staff was great, and the facilities were amazing. They gave me a good overview of what it would be like to play there. The coaches were really cool and down to earth. They gave me straight answers on whatever questions I had.”

Commitment Spotlight

WR Jamari Person (Colorado State)

“On the visit, Colorado state proved to me everything they were telling me through text and over the phone. That was the biggest thing for me. They proved to me everything they were telling me and my mom. And they really got me to buy into what they’re trying to build in the program!”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DE Chip Allers was offered by Air Force

DB Kadiyon Sweat was offered by Colorado State and Utah State

2025 LB Mark Iheanachor was offered by Colorado State

JUCO OL Caleb Barajas was offered by Fresno State

DB Jeremiah Vessel was offered by Hawaii

DE Sinn Brennan was offered by Hawaii

K/P Jordan Kapisi was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Wallace Unamba was offered by Hawaii

2024 QB Nate Bennett was offered by Hawaii

2024 RB Kobe Boykin was offered by Hawaii

2024 LB Shakir Collins was offered by Hawaii

2024 ATH Demetri Curiel was offered by Hawaii

2024 QB Alonzo Contreras was offered by Hawaii

2025 QB Hype Grand was offered by Hawaii

2025 ATH Jadyn Robinson was offered by Hawaii

2025 RB Cale Breslin was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Logan Christensen was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB LaMason Waller lll was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Johntae Drisdom was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Drey Garner was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR/DB Tay Lockett was offered by Hawaii

2026 DB Cory Lavender Jr was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR Jewellz Parm was offered by Hawaii

2024 ATH Rahim Wright was offered by Nevada

TE Gabe Hoffmann was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Siosefa Brown was offered by Utah State

2024 WR/DB Faletau Satuala was offered by Utah State

JUCO DB Ben Osueke was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

JUCO DE Elijah O’Neal visited Nevada

2024 TE Gregory McClendon visited Nevada

2024 ATH Rahim Wright visited Nevada

DE Evan Herrmann visited Wyoming

DT Jayden Williams visited Wyoming

Commits

OL Carson Titus committed to Air Force

DB Nick Hawthorne committed to Boise State

WR Jamari Person committed to Colorado State

DE Sinn Brennan committed to SDSU

