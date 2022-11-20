Boise State - Colorado Basketball Preview

BOISE STATE (2-2) VS COLORADO (3-2)

Location: Conway, South Carolina (HTC Center)

Date/Time: Sunday, November 20th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: ESPN News

Streaming: ESPN app

Radio: KBOI 93.1 FM

Head-to-Head: Despite their geographic proximity, these two teams have never played one another.

Keys to Watch

1. Will Chibuzo Agbo build off of his last performance and maintain some level of consistency?

Agbo tripled his previous career high of eight points against Loyola-Chicago.

2. Can Boise State maintain their focus in what will be their third game in four days?

The Broncos did get a day off yesterday after playing the night cap on Friday.

3. Which version of Colorado will show up?

The Buffaloes have been “Jekyll and Hyde” to begin the season, beating Tennessee and Texas A&M, but losing to Grambling State and UMass.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Tyson Degenhart - 14.8 Pts.

Colorado: KJ Simpson - 19.2 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Marcus Shaver Jr. - 8.8 Reb.

Colorado: J’Vonne Hadley - 8.8 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.2 Ast.

Colorado: KJ Simpson - 3.8 Ast.

Odds

Via DraftKings, Colorado is favored by 1.5 points and the total is set at 140.5.

Prediction

Ok. I’m going to get one of these right.

I swear.

Agbo has broken out of his shell and set the world ablaze against the Ramblers. Colorado is coming off of a good outing against a solid SEC squad in Texas A&M. Leon Rice is continuing to learn more about his team and what he needs to do to make them successful. The Broncos leave the beaches of South Carolina with another win and a great experience that will prove useful come Mountain West play.

Final Score

Boise State 67 - Colorado 62