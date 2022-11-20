Utah State defeats San Jose State

Utah State defeated San Jose State in Logan on Saturday evening and became bowl eligible after reaching 6-5 with a 35-31 win. Cooper Legas completed 23 of his 35 pass attempts and passed for 244 passing yards and a touchdown but Legas did throw two interceptions. The star of the offense was Calvin Tyler Jr., who ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

TD SJSU; Chevan Cordeiro 36 yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks; SJSU: 6; USU: 0 (Extra point blocked)

TD USU; Calvin Tyler Jr. 14 yard touchdown run; USU: 7; SJSU: 6

Second quarter

TD USU; Calvin Tyler Jr. 2 yard touchdown run; USU: 14; SJSU: 6

TD USU; Jaden Smith 56 yard return on blocked punt; USU: 21; SJSU: 6

TD SJSU: Chevan Cordeiro 29 yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks; USU: 21; SJSU: 13

Third quarter

FG SJSU; Taren Schive 41 yard field goal; USU: 21; SJSU: 16

TD USU; Cooper Legas 19 yard touchdown pass to Justin McGriff; USU: 28; SJSU: 16

TD SJSU: Chevan Cordeiro nine yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks; USU: 28; SJSU: 23

Fourth quarter

TD SJSU; Chevan Cordeiro one yard touchdown pass to Jackson Canaan (two point conversion good); SJSU: 31; USU: 28

TD USU; Calvin Tyler Jr. three yard touchdown run; USU: 35; SJSU: 31

Final: Utah State: 35, San Jose State: 31

Statistics Comparison

First downs: USU: 25; SJSU: 17

Third downs: USU: 10-17 (59%); SJSU: 38%

Total yards: USU: 430 total yards; SJSU: 257 total yards

Passing yards: SJSU: 257 yards; USU: 244 yards

Rushing yards: USU: 186 yards; SJSU: 84 yards

Penalties: SJSU: 5-40; USU: 8-100

Turnovers: SJSU: 0; USU: 3

Possession: USU: 33:41; SJSU: 26:19

Utah State Players of the Game

Offensive player of the game: While Brian Cobbs had 10 receptions for 122 yards, Calvin Tyler Jr. broke free for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries, one of his most productive games of the season and a big reason as to why Utah State managed to find success on offense.

Defensive player of the game: One of the most effective players on the Aggies defense on Saturday evening was junior defensive end Daniel Grzesiak, who made six total tackles (four assist, two solo) and 1.5 sacks against the Spartans.

Analysis

This was a big win for Utah State because in all likelihood the Aggies are going to struggle next weekend at Boise State. Utah State did not have a good November, only managing to win one game against UConn in September before going on a four game losing streak. The Aggies would then go on to get a upset win over Air Force and beat Colorado State before losing to Wyoming on the road. After the Wyoming loss, Utah State won three straight. The Aggies have an opportunity to finish the regular season at 7-5 with a win over Boise State but Utah State will likely finish 6-6. The bowl game the Aggies will attend will be announced on a later date.