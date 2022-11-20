Utah State takes down Bradley, Santa Clara, and San Diego

Utah State is now 4-0 with wins over Utah Valley (75-58), Bradley (84-62), Santa Clara (96-74), and an overtime win over San Diego (91-89).

The leading scorer for the Aggies against Bradley was junior guard Steven Ashworth, who scored 28 points with a field goal percentage of 54.5% and had six assists and four turnovers. Against Santa Clara Ashworth scored 18 points with a field goal percentage of 75% and five rebounds. Against San Diego, Ashworth had 10 points on 33.3% shooting but did have nine assists and four rebounds. Senior forward Taylor Funk scored 13 points against Bradley on 44.4% shooting and had eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Against San Diego Funk scored 20 on 42.9% percent shooting and he registered six rebounds and two blocks. Senior forward Dan Akin was the leading scorer in the overtime game vs San Diego, getting 21 points on 63.6% shooting. Akin would also register 15 rebounds against the Toreros as well. Against Bradley, Akin scored 10 points and had a field goal percentage of 80% while grabbing 11 rebounds.

The next game for Utah State is against Oral Roberts and a win would put the Aggies undefeated in November. Other than San Diego, Utah State hasn’t faced significant competition this season but that is going to quickly change as the Aggies move through December then conference play starting in January.