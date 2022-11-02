Bowl Predictions: Week 9. Which teams are a consensus, but what order is still up for debate.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

I guess I have seven bowl teams now, but I think it will be six. San Diego State and UNLV will likely end up playing for the final bowl spot when they meet on Saturday. While it is still possible all seven get in, six appears more likely. Hopefully, the Rebels figured out something during the bye week. In last week’s comments, someone had Fresno State in the G-Rate Bowl and I really like that as a landing spot for a team that caught fire in the second half of the season. Otherwise, I have Boise State and Wyoming in the top two spots. Also, no one other than these seven are being considered for a bowl game.

Zach

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Boise State remains the top dog after a dominating victory over Colorado State. Fresno takes the Hawaii bowl spot as the winner of the west division.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Boise State on the driver's seat in the Mountain and Fresno in the West. Broncos are the dominant team. These are the 6 dominant teams. UNLV hasn’t shown They can move the needle.

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Graham

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force