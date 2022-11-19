Lobos-Aggies Game Postponed

Tragedy has struck the campus of the University of New Mexico on Saturday.

An early morning shooting has taken the life of one person.

Albuquerque Police responded to a call for assistance from UNM Police around 3 a.m. When APD arrived they found one person deceased from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing for APD, but they have said there is no more immediate threat to anyone on campus.

New Mexico State Police announced that a 19-year old and 21-year old were involved in the shooting. Police state that the 19-year old was the one deceased at the scene, while the 21-year old was transported to a local hospital.

The 21-year old has been identified as Mike Peake, a member of the New Mexico State basketball team.

Following the incident, both UNM and NMSU have jointly decided to postpone Saturday night’s men’s basketball game.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.