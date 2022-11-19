Chibuzo Agbo Leads Boise State to a Comfortable Win Against Loyola-Chicago

Downtrodden and looking for answers after being handled by Charlotte, Boise State adjusted the starting lineup by inserting Naje Smith in for Lukas Milner.

Smith is an energy guy that can jumpstart the Broncos.

However, one man transformed the look of this offense.

Mr. Chibuzo Agbo.

Key Team Stats of the Night

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 46.2%

Loyola-Chicago - 32.1%

Rebounds

Boise State - 40

Loyola-Chicago - 28

Fouls

Boise State - 13

Loyola-Chicago - 21

Stat Leaders

Points

Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 24 points

Philip Alston (LUC) - 11 points

Rebounds

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 9 rebounds

Philip Alston (LUC) - 8 rebounds

Assists

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 4 assists

Jalen Quinn and Braden Norris (LUC) - 2 assists

Story of the Game

Credit to Leon Rice for getting this group to keep their focus on the next game. The Broncos exceeded their halftime total (11) against Charlotte in less than four minutes.

The entirety of the first half remained close with neither team creating a sizable advantage. The only point of separation was in the final minutes as Boise State mounted a quick 6-0 run to take a 31-26 lead into the break.

Then, the Agbo show began.

He, independently, scored eight straight points to extend the gap to seven.

From the 10:29 mark all the way to just over five minutes left, the Broncos blew the game wide open with a 16-0 run that iced the game.

Agbo drilled four three-pointers and looked like a top option on the offensive end of the floor. Tyson Degenhart made his presence felt in the first half, scoring 12 of his 19 total points.

FINAL

Boise State Broncos (2-2) 70

Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (2-2) 48

Going Forward

The Broncos jumped from 98 to 78 in the KenPom rankings after their win. They will get yet another chance to play a quality team in Colorado that can give Boise State a solid resume booster. The Buffaloes are currently ranked 47 via KenPom and handled Texas A&M 103-75 in their consolation game.

This matchup is slated for Sunday, November 20th, at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time). It will be televised on ESPN News.

Look for a preview to be posted tomorrow.

What are your thoughts on the Boise State - Loyola-Chicago result?

Leave your comments down below.