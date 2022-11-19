Utah State vs San Jose State Preview and Prediction

Last week, Utah State was able to defeat Hawaii in a 41-34 shootout. Cooper Legas threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Calvin Tyler Junior rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. Last week was a productive week for this team as they improved to 5-5 overall, 4-2 in conference play. The Aggies are one win away from bowl eligibility and must either win their game against San Jose State or Boise State. This is an important week for the Aggies as they track eligibility.

San Jose State (6-3)(4-2) at Utah State (5-5) (4-2)

When: Saturday, November 18th

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

Time: 9:45 PM EST

TV: FS1

Line: Utah State (-1.5) DraftKings Sportsbook

Series history: San Jose State leads the overall series, 20-19-1. The longest win streak in the series for the Aggies is nine games from 2009 to 2021. Utah State has never lost to San Jose State as a member of the Mountain West and won last years game 48-17 in San Jose. The largest margin of victory of the series for Utah State came in 2017, a 61-10 win in San Jose.

When Utah State has the ball

The Aggies offense has been steadily improving with the return of Cooper Legas and the consistency of Calvin Tyler Jr. (853 yards, three touchdowns) in the run game. Brian Cobbs is the leading receiver for the Aggies, grabbing 53 receptions for 647 yards and four touchdowns.

Utah State averages 344.9 yards of offense per game, 185.2 passing yards and 159.7 rushing yards.

The key for Utah State’s offense in this game is going to be to get off to a fast start. Cooper Legas needs to be in a rhythm early on and Calvin Tyler Jr. needs to be running down hill and breaking tackles to 150 plus yards.

When San Jose State has the ball:

San Jose State’s offensive success is largely due to quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who has thrown for 2,419 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has thrown for 1,655 yards and 11 touchdowns against conference opponents.

Kairee Robinson has rushed for 479 yards and nine touchdowns on the season on 107 attempts. Leading receiver Elijah Cooks has 46 receptions on the year for 737 yards and five touchdowns.

San Jose State has averaged 353.3 yards per game this season, 270.9 passing yards and 82.4 rushing yards.

Expect San Jose State to try to attack a poor rush defense for Utah State and create a balance to control the clock.

Prediction

San Jose State is not a very good team when it comes to running the ball. The Aggies defense may give up over 200 rushing yards per game on average, however San Jose State doesn’t average over 100 per game.

Utah State’s pass defense is much better than their run defense and that is ultimately going to make the difference in this game. San Jose State will be able to get some passes off but won’t be productive enough in the run game to secure a victory.

Prediction: Utah State: 28; San Jose State: 24