Lobos Pack: San Diego State Preview

What:

New Mexico Lobos vs. San Diego State Aztecs

When:

Friday November 18, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time

Where:

University Stadium in Albuquerque, NM

Coverage:

The game will be broadcasted on television on Fox Sports 1. The UNM Sports Radio Network will carry the game on the radio. The flagship station in Albuquerque is 96.3 FM/770 AM KKOB.

Series:

The Aztecs own a 28-15 edge in the series. Last season the Aztecs clobbered the Lobos, 31-7.

Breakdown:

The New Mexico Lobos will celebrate Senior Night as they host the San Diego State Aztecs for the home finale of the 2022 season. There are 12 Seniors on the Lobo roster that will be playing their final home game at University Stadium.

The Lobos are 2-8 overall and 0-6 in the Mountain West Conference. Last week, the Lobos were easily defeated by Air Force by a final of 35-3.

The Aztecs will enter Friday night’s contest with a 6-4 overall record and are 4-2 in the MWC. Last week San Diego State handled San Jose State by a final of 43-27.

What to watch for:

The Lobos sit dead last in the FBS, 131st, in total offense, averaging just 247 yards a game. Considering this very well could be one of the last two games remaining for this coaching staff, we might see them pullout all the stops on offense. Trick plays, multiple quarterbacks…etc. This is the final chance at home to show something, and on national television, I would expect them to throw everything at San Diego State.

The Aztecs have found their stride here late in the season, having won four of their last five contests to become bowl eligible. There is still an outside shot that the Aztecs could make the MWC Championship Game. San Diego State would have to win their last two games and have Fresno State lose their last two in order to get to the extra contest.

Interesting Tidbits:

It is 124 years to the day that UNM football collected their first win, a victory over Albuquerque High School back in 1898.

It has been 13 years since the Lobos blocked a punt on special teams.

Final Thoughts

This one is another tough one for the Lobos. The losing skid is long, the offense is struggling and San Diego State is on fire lately. Another unfortunate thing is that it is a Friday night game, and a late kickoff time, and it is frigid in Albuquerque. All that means is I doubt there will be a large turnout to see the 2022 team one last time.

I see SDSU continuing their hot-streak beating the Lobos 27-7.