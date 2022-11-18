Boise State at Wyoming: Three Questions and a Prediction in this Division-Deciding Matchup

BOISE STATE AT WYOMING

Location: Laramie, Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN)

Streaming: CBS Sports app

Radio: KBOI 670 AM / 93.1 FM

Head-to-Head: Boise State is 15-1 in their all-time series with the Cowboys. Wyoming’s only win came in 2016 when Josh Allen led the Pokes to a 30-28 win that was clinched via a safety. Last year, the Broncos won 23-13 in Albertsons Stadium.

Three Questions

Will the Broncos be able to brave the elements?

This isn’t something new for Boise State, but heading out to Laramie in late November is never easy and can be quite brutal. Fortunately, there is no snow forecasted for Saturday as it passed through earlier in the week. However, the brutal temperatures will be in full force as the projected temperature at the time of kickoff is 22 degrees with a ten mile-per-hour wind.

Not fun.

Short and simple. running the ball will be key and staying loose will be a priority on the Bronco sideline. Every pop of the pads will sting just a bit more Saturday and the tougher team will have an edge throughout the night. Special teams will need to overcome the debacle last week in Reno.

Put the ball in the freezer and go hang out with the Coke polar bears.

2. How many defensive players will the Broncos get back from the injured list?

Spencer Danielson had quite a few players out last week against Nevada in Ezekiel Noa, Demitri Washington and Jackson Cravens. It was initially reported that Washington may be out for the rest of the season, but Demitri cleared that up himself, posting on Twitter that he is working his way back onto the field. The coaching staff has stressed the importance of dependable depth all season, and this game is where it will be needed most. The likes of Divine Obichere, Gabe Hunter and Ahmed Hassenein have stepped recently. This is where they need to shine.

3. Can Boise State make Wyoming pay for turning the ball over?

Despite being on a four-game winning streak, the Cowboys have turned the ball over four times during that stretch. They allowed both New Mexico and Colorado State to gain over 300 total yards against their defense. Craig Bohl’s team has continued to win, but they aren’t without their flaws. Off of those four turnovers, their opponents only scored ten points, essentially letting them off the hook.

Since Boise State’s bye in October, they have forced five turnovers and cashed in for only ten points. If the Broncos continue this trend and can’t capitalize on free possessions, then the Wyoming faithful will remain into the game as it progresses. The mix between the run and pass against Nevada looked great, but I think it’s safe to say that the Cowboys won’t get manhandled in the trenches. The trio of runners in Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty will be crucial in creating a balanced attack that gives playmakers like Latrell Caples and Eric McAlister a chance to make some chunk plays happen.

The only time that Wyoming bested Boise State was when they were able to throw and run the ball for over 200 yards each. Cowboy quarterback Andrew Peasley exited last week’s game against Colorado State and it is not known if he will be available Saturday. If not, it is expected that Jayden Clemons would step in and lead the offense. His story, from being a walk-on to a leader, is described in great detail by Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune for those interested.

Prediction

Even though the Broncos have been rolling in Mountain West play this season, I have a weird feeling about this game. Some are predicting a double digit win for Boise State, but I just don’t see it. In the last six renditions of this game, only one has been decided by more than ten points.

A fast start is needed as the Cowboys have outscored their opponents 56-20 in the second half during their winning streak.

I see the Broncos squeaking out a win in Laramie, but not covering.

Boise State will return to the Mountain West Championship for the fifth time in the last six years.

The current line, brought to you by DraftKings, is Boise State being favored by 14.

Final Score

Boise State 24 - Wyoming 21