Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 12). Broncos, Cowboys, Pineapple, Ram/Falcon, Lobos.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Mountain West game of the week

The Mountain Divison is on the line with the Broncos and Cowboys playing in what is sure to be a great game.

Pineapple Trophy to the Rebels?

Three-quarters of you are picking the Rebels. We will see.

Falcon-Ram Trophy to the Falcons

In a nearly unanimous vote, the Falcons seem like the clear selection over the Rams in this rivalry game.

Would the Lobos benefit?

The vast majority of you would pick New Mexico if a coaching change had to be made. Again, I will go on record saying I think Danny Gonzales should get one more season.