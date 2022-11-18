Mountaintop View 11-18-22

We head into Week 12 of the football season and the headline battle for Mountain Division supremacy taking place in Laramie. There is plenty of other news around the conference so check out the other links/content. Enjoy!
MW Football News
Fresno State Game 11: First Look at the Nevada Wolf Pack
With the West Division title firmly in their control, check out the Bulldog preview of this weekend’s opponent when they travel to Reno.
Know Wyoming’s Foe: Boise State Broncos
In a game that will most likely determine the Mountain Division title, read how the Cowboys see the visiting Broncos and what they will need to focus on.
Aztecs’ Jordan Byrd thankful for opportunity to leave a ‘legacy’
San Diego State’s all-purpose star returns home one last time in an Aztec’s uniform as he continues his quest for 4,000 all-purpose career yards to join 7 former school stars.
Week Eleven College Football Empires Map
Washington hoists their flag across the country, while Arizona takes major ground, Clemson, UCF, and UTSA enlarge their empires.
After week eleven (Nov 13) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/9FFmtEpHxh— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 17, 2022
After week ten (Nov 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/Owu7egbPij— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 7, 2022
MW Basketball News
Rams take down South Carolina in first round action in the 2022 Challenging Shriners Classic
.@CSUMBasketball just scores more.#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/TAjl4Z9naP— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 17, 2022
Poor shooting dooms Broncos in opening tourney game
Final from Game One in Myrtle Beach#BleedBlue #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/jhh5JLQ9Nt— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) November 18, 2022
Fresno State 4-Star freshman Joseph Hunter out for season
Unfortunate news from the Central Valley as the MW Preseason Freshman of the Year will now not make his Bulldog debut until next year.
ESPN Top 150 prospect chooses Boise State
One of the top guards in the country is coming to Boise!@yeah_chris2 has signed with the Broncos out of New Orleans #BleedBlue #WhatsNext— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) November 17, 2022
