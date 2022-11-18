 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-18-22

Football previews, an Aztec going home, and opening basketball tourney scores plus more!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Stanford

We head into Week 12 of the football season and the headline battle for Mountain Division supremacy taking place in Laramie. There is plenty of other news around the conference so check out the other links/content. Enjoy!

MW Football News

Fresno State Game 11: First Look at the Nevada Wolf Pack

With the West Division title firmly in their control, check out the Bulldog preview of this weekend’s opponent when they travel to Reno.

Know Wyoming’s Foe: Boise State Broncos

In a game that will most likely determine the Mountain Division title, read how the Cowboys see the visiting Broncos and what they will need to focus on.

Aztecs’ Jordan Byrd thankful for opportunity to leave a ‘legacy’

San Diego State’s all-purpose star returns home one last time in an Aztec’s uniform as he continues his quest for 4,000 all-purpose career yards to join 7 former school stars.

Week Eleven College Football Empires Map

Washington hoists their flag across the country, while Arizona takes major ground, Clemson, UCF, and UTSA enlarge their empires.

MW Basketball News

Rams take down South Carolina in first round action in the 2022 Challenging Shriners Classic

Poor shooting dooms Broncos in opening tourney game

Fresno State 4-Star freshman Joseph Hunter out for season

Unfortunate news from the Central Valley as the MW Preseason Freshman of the Year will now not make his Bulldog debut until next year.

ESPN Top 150 prospect chooses Boise State

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Reacts Results (Week 12)
  • Later today: More previews!

Next Up In Mountain West Football

