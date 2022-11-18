Mountaintop View 11-18-22

We head into Week 12 of the football season and the headline battle for Mountain Division supremacy taking place in Laramie. There is plenty of other news around the conference so check out the other links/content. Enjoy!

MW Football News

With the West Division title firmly in their control, check out the Bulldog preview of this weekend’s opponent when they travel to Reno.

In a game that will most likely determine the Mountain Division title, read how the Cowboys see the visiting Broncos and what they will need to focus on.

San Diego State’s all-purpose star returns home one last time in an Aztec’s uniform as he continues his quest for 4,000 all-purpose career yards to join 7 former school stars.

Week Eleven College Football Empires Map

Washington hoists their flag across the country, while Arizona takes major ground, Clemson, UCF, and UTSA enlarge their empires.

After week eleven (Nov 13) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/9FFmtEpHxh — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 17, 2022

After week ten (Nov 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/Owu7egbPij — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 7, 2022

MW Basketball News

Rams take down South Carolina in first round action in the 2022 Challenging Shriners Classic

Poor shooting dooms Broncos in opening tourney game

Unfortunate news from the Central Valley as the MW Preseason Freshman of the Year will now not make his Bulldog debut until next year.

ESPN Top 150 prospect chooses Boise State

One of the top guards in the country is coming to Boise!@yeah_chris2 has signed with the Broncos out of New Orleans #BleedBlue #WhatsNext — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) November 17, 2022

