Wyoming Football Preview & Prediction: Boise State Broncos

What: Wyoming Cowboys vs. Boise State Broncos

When: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 5 p.m. MT

Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial stadium, Laramie, WY

Channel: CBSSN

Line: Wyoming +14, O/U 44 (via Draftkings)

History: Boise State is 15-1 all-time against Wyoming including five-straight victories for the Broncos. The last and only Wyoming victory came back in 2016 when the Josh Allen-led Pokes upset the then 13th ranked Broncos, in Laramie.

The Pokes will look to take control of their own destiny on Saturday evening as they take on the always formidable Boise State Broncos. The Broncos are 6-0 in conference play this season and winners of 5 of their last 6, dominating Mountain West competition this season. The Cowboys and Broncos are both currently atop the Mountain Division at 5-1 and 6-0, respectively, with the winner of this weekend’s game earning a bid to the 2022 Mountain West Conference championship game.

What to expect from Boise State:

The Broncos will stay on the road and come into Laramie following another conference victory, this time defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack by a score of 41-3 in Reno. Taylen Green and George Holani headlined the Bronco effort last week, combining for over 350 yards of offense between just the two of them. Not to mention the strong running from Tyler Crowe and Ashton Jeanty who combined for over 150 yards rushing themselves in the offensive downpour.

The sheer domination of opposing defenses has been what’s transpired for BSU since Taylen Green’s takeover under center at the beginning of the season. The 6’6” 220 lb. Freshman QB has been on a tear in recent weeks, putting his team in position to win in every game he’s been a part of since taking over for Bachmeier.

Not only has Boise been a massive threat on the offensive side of the ball, scoring over 30 points in 5 of their last 6 games, but they’ve been just as dominant on defense.

The Broncos have surrendered more than 20 points in a game only once this season, which came only a couple of weeks ago against BYU. Led by Senior Linebacker DJ Schramm, the Broncos’ defensive unit ranks second in the mountain west in total defense, trailing only Air Force in that category.

The Cowboys will have arguably their toughest task ahead of them on Saturday night with Boise State, and if they want to play on their home turf again this season, the Pokes will undoubtedly have to turn in their best performance of the year.

So how do they do that?

Three keys to a Pokes victory:

It’s simple really. The Pokes will need to:

1. Brave the elements and lean on their home crowd

The game will take place in Laramie, which is a good thing for Wyoming. They’re used to the cold elements and the atmosphere at War Memorial, and with the game time temperature more than likely clocking in around 20 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday night in Laramie, the more familiar they are (and the less familiar Boise is) the better off they might be. It could also play to their strengths. Though Boise State does a good job of stopping the run, it’s the Pokes’ bread and butter. If Titus Swen and the Wyoming backfield can get it going early and hype up the home Laramie crowd, it will most certainly bode well for the Cowboys.

2. Win the turnover margin

Boise State isn’t necessarily a team that turns the ball over a whole lot, so in order for Wyoming to win on Saturday, they’ll have to flip that script entirely. The Cowboys have been prone to turning the ball over, doing so five times in the last five weeks. They’ll need to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves and be a lot less careless with the football in order to have a shot against a very disciplined Broncos squad that isn’t prone to making many mistakes.

3. Be more physical

One way to control the momentum and pace of play in a football game is to win the physicality battle. With a team as talented and well-rounded as the Broncos, the Pokes will need to do everything they can to disrupt their offensive and defensive flow. One way to do that is to hit them hard and often. It will be up to players like Easton Gibbs and Jordan Bertagnole to make their presence known and Titus Swen and the running back room to keep their pads low and hit their holes.

Prediction:

The popular opinion has been that the Broncos will take care of business this weekend, but I have a feeling we may be in for more of a battle than some may think. Yes, it’s uncertain who will start at QB for the Cowboys, (and no matter who it is, neither is going to recreate the Josh Allen magic from 2016) but the Pokes have shown their ability to be resilient against the odds before, and no game has had greater implications up to this point. Additionally, the last few bouts between these two have had have been settled by ten points or less. With cold weather imminent, these uniquely styled offenses, and a Mountain West Championship game berth on the line, I think we could be in for a low-scoring photo finish.

Final score:

Boise State 21

Wyoming 17