Week Twelve Fan Guide

Week eleven featured some critical games in the West. The script flips this week and we get a huge game between Boise State and Wyoming. The list of teams included continues to get smaller. Let’s take a look at what we need to keep an eye on this weekend.

Teams eliminated from contention and removed from the fan guide: New Mexico, Air Force, Nevada, Colorado State, Hawaii, UNLV, Utah State

Teams that could be eliminated this weekend: San Diego State, San Jose State, Wyoming

Boise State

@ Wyoming

This game is for all the marbles (sort of). If the Broncos win, not only will they punch their ticket to the Mountain West Championship game, but they will also secure homefield advantage. Having an extra week to sell tickets will be huge for attendance.

Wyoming

vs. Boise State

This game is do or die for the Cowboys. If they win, they will be in first place and have the tiebreaker over Boise State. If they lose, they will be eliminated and likely be headed to New Mexico or Boise for a bowl game. A win does not clinch the division for the Cowboys; they will still have to beat Fresno State the following week.

Fresno State

@ Nevada

This game should be an easy win for the Bulldogs. If they win, it will secure their spot in the championship game and possibly allow them to rest some players during the final game of the regular season. A win for Fresno or losses for both San Diego State and San Jose State (unlikely) would clinch the Bulldog’s spot in the championsip game since they own the tiebreaker over both teams.

San Diego State

@ New Mexico

The Aztecs kept their hopes alive with a convincing home victory over San Jose State, and they are clinging to a very small hope of making the championship game. The Aztecs need to win out and hope that Fresno State drops their last two games.

San Jose State

@ Utah State

I would put the Spartans chances of making the Mountain West Championship at less than one percent after their loss to San Diego State. They need Fresno State to lose each of their final two games and San Diego State to lose one of their final two games. Both the Bulldogs and the Aztecs are heavy favorites this weekend.

Which games will you be watching this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.