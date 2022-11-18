Week 12: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, November 18th

San Diego State vs New Mexico (7:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Saturday, November 19th

Boise State vs Wyoming (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Colorado State vs Air Force (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2 San Jose State vs Utah State (7:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Fresno State vs Nevada (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports UNLV vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/New Mexico: -14 San Diego State, O/U 39.5

Boise State/Wyoming: -14 Boise State, O/U 44.5

Colorado State/Air Force: -21.5 Air Force, O/U 44

San Jose State/Utah State: -2.5 San Jose State, O/U 51

Fresno State/Nevada: -22 Fresno State, O/U 54

UNLV/Hawaii: -11 UNLV, O/U 56

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

San Diego State: Can they out smart their former head coach who will be scheming against them?

New Mexico: Can the Lobos find any semblance of an offense and get another win this year?

Boise State: Will the Broncos battle the weather and strong defense in Laramie to clinch the Mountain division?

Wyoming: Will the Cowboys have enough offense to overcome the Boise State defense?

Colorado State: Will the Rams be able to muster enough fight in another rivalry game?

Air Force: Can the Falcons shake their divisional woes and take home a rivalry trophy?

San Jose State: Can the Spartans have another dominant win in them or will it be a nailbiter?

Utah State: Can the Aggies play spoiler or are they looking forward to the end of the season?

Fresno State: Will the Bulldogs take care of business against Nevada or will they suffer a setback?

Nevada: Can Nevada put up a fight and find a way to get a win at the end of the year?

UNLV: Can UNLV win the first of two must-win games to become bowl eligible?

Hawaii: In a rivalry game, will Hawaii put up another fight like last week or lay down after so many crushing losses?

Who Will Win:

